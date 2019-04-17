In just their second outing of the 2019 season, the reigning Class 2A champion Waukee girls golf team captured their first meet crown with a win over Fort Dodge Tuesday, April 16 at Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk.

All but one of the top seven spots individually where taken up by Warrior golfers as the Waukee posted a winning score of 177 compared to Fort Dodge’s 239. Spearheading the efforts for Waukee was senior Jessey Wyzgowski who bested the entire 12 person field with a nine hole score of four-over-par 39. After a pair of bogies to start the day, Wyzgowski rattled off three straight pars and one birdie to capture her best nine-hole score of the season.

Just five strokes behind Wyzgowski was junior Meghan Doherty who shot a nine-over-par score of 44 which placed her third individually for the meet. Doherty also picked up her best nine-hole score of the season with the help of a three par performance. Right behind Doherty was senior Elle Kramer who also posted a par on hole one and whole eight en route to a fourth place finish with a score of 46.

Senior Emalee Andrews and junior Megan Seiler continued on the scoring for Waukee, carding rounds of thirteen-over-par 48 and fourteen-over-par 49 respectively. The 48 by Andrews marked a new season low nine hole score for her. Finally, it was Mary McLaughlin to round out the meet for Waukee, carding a nine-hole round of 60.

The Warriors are now 14-2 on the young season and will be seeking more of the same when they travel to the Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames to battle a ten team field including host Ames, Dowling Catholic, Fort Dodge, Indianola, Marshalltown, Mason City, Nevada, Ottumwa, Des Moines Roosevelt, and Atlantic. First tee-off is set for 10 a.m.