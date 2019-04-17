In a third straight trip, the Waukee boys track and field team captured a first place finish, this time doing so at the Fred Smith Hawk Relays in Ankeny Tuesday, April 16.

The Warriors took down a field of ten teams with their overall score of 173 points. Second place Dowling Catholic came in at 118 points. Twenty-one top five finishes made up the day for Waukee, including eight first place finishes.

Seven relay events took home top five finishes and out of the eight first place finishes overall, three came in relay form. The 4x100 meter relay group of Kahlil Hicks-Jumper, Aaron Smith, Kyle Witte, and Sam Yeaway placed first with a season best mark of 42.63 seconds. The same could be said for the 800 sprint medley relay foursome of Hicks-Jumper, Yeaway, Smith, and Zach Eaton who put up a team season best mark of 1:33.56 to place first out of nine teams. The distance medley relay rounded out the first place relay finishes for Waukee. The foursome of Witte, Jarius Jones, Farakh Haider, and Cade Simpson clocked in a first place time of 3:40.85.

Individually, Sam Yeaway had quite the day with 23 team points overall and a hand in three first place performances. Along with his hand in the first place relay events, Yeaway also took home a first place finish in the 400 meter dash. His time of 49.69 was the best time he has ran in the 400 meter dash all season so far. That bested a field of over 13 runners. Fellow senior Zach Eaton placed second in the 400 with a time of 50.95 seconds. It would have been two first place finishes for the senior but he just missed out on the top spot in the 100 meter dash by less than one second. Yeaway clocked in a time of 11.09 seconds which still gave him his season best in that event.

Other first place finishers for Waukee included Aaron Smith who’s time of 22.04 seconds in the 200 meter dash bested the entire 20 man field. The field events were successful for the day, bringing forth two first place finishes and five top five finishes. Mason Hale started things off with a first place finish in the discus event, putting forth a mark of 151’-01” marking a season best. Hale finished second in the shot put with a mark of 48’-00.75”, second only to Carter Boyd who topped the field with a mark of 48’-07”. Collin Jacobsen placed second in the high jump with a height of 5’-10” while Zachary Gaines put up a third place jump in the long jump with a mark of 21’-00.50”.

With another first place finish in the books, the Warriors will be eyeing yet another when they host a 15 team field at home on Thursday, April 18. Field events will kick things off at 4 p.m. followed by the running events at 4:15 p.m.