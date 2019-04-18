The Van Meter boys golf team was able to capture their first top finish of the season Thursday afternoon as they took the conference triangular crown against ACGC and Madrid.

The Bulldogs took the top spot with a team score of 172 followed by both ACGC with a 204 and Madrid with a 204. Leading the charge with his best nine-hole mark of the season was senior Ryan Schmitt. Schmitt rattled off three pars and a pair of birdies to capture a four-over-par score of 39. Even wild shots off the tee box couldn’t stop Schmitt from taking the individual meet medalist honor. That wild tee shot came on hole two where it nearly found its way onto another tee box, however, Schmitt quickly stepped up and drove what would have been a tee off like shot a matter of ten feet from the green. There he would capture his second straight par for the day.

Freshman Dylan Sherlock and senior Alex Jones were next up on the Bulldog scorecard. Both golfers carded rounds of nine-over-par 44. After a pair of double bogies through the first three holes, Sherlock corrected his course and carded a pair of birdies across holes four and five. Jones put forth a one par performance for his nine-hole round of 44.

Parker Fryar had a solid round which actually started ominous with a three put performance on hole nine, yet still began his day with three straight bogies. He would end the day with a ten-over-par score of 45. Despite the first hole for Fryar, the junior spoke about his putting as being a strong point not just across this meet, but the season so far.

“I feel like my putting has been pretty strong today,” said Fryar. “That’s what has kept me in a lot of meets this season and I’m looking for it to do more of the same going forward.”

Following Fryar was Zach Pleggenkuhle who carded his season best nine-hole score with an eleven-over-par mark of 46. That performance included a pair of pars as the sophomore made it as one of the counting scores. Following Pleggenkuhle was Ethan Leuthold who rounded out the Bulldog scoring with a mark of 51.