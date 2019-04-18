Lara Pence has been in plenty of pressure situations in the circle during her career as a softball pitcher.

Pence carried the burden for her team at Illini West High School for four years, helping the Chargers win four straight Class 2A regional championships.

So with her team in a jam and staring at a sweep at the hands of fifth-ranked (NJCAA Division II) Kirkwood, the Southeastern Community College freshman came on in relief and slammed the door on the Eagles, allowing the Blackhawks to rally to gain a split Wednesday at the Wagner Athletic Complex.

Kirkwood won the opener, 4-1, in nine innings, taking advantage of a pair of SCC fielding miscues in extra innings.

SCC, behind Pence's pitching and a clutch, game-winning single by sophomore Heather Geiger, gained the split with a 3-2 victory in the nightcap. It was the Blackhawks' first win over Kirkwood in at least a decade.

"When there are runners on, I get a little bit more nervous. I just have to keep it together. I can't let the other team notice if I'm nervous or not because it will reflect on my performance," said Pence, who improved to 9-3 on the season. "It was really big. Kirkwood isn't in our conference and conference games are really important. But it's a big accomplishment to beat them. They're always a good quality team, offensively and defensively. Both teams battle the wind today, which was definitely a factor. Overall it was two very good games."

"The big hit was up the middle. I was just glad it didn't go up in the air because of the wind today," said Geiger, a graduate of Burlington High School. "We haven't beaten them ever, so this was a pretty big win for us. This was my first time beating them, so it feels good to the heart."

"I can't remember the last time we won against Kirkwood. It's a good feeling to split today," SCC coach Melissa Flores said. "(Pence) is doing a good job for us. We have a great pitching staff. We've really worked this year making sure we're a good team. We rely on all of our pitchers to start and relieve. Our defense is doing some great things. We're peaking at the right time. I'm excited to see what the next two weeks bring."

Kirkwood (32-11) spoiled a solid outing by SCC pitcher Ashley Rosado in the opener. Rosado limited the Eagles to just four hits and one run through eight innings. But a fielding error and a throwing error in the ninth inning allowed the Eagles to score three unearned runs and take the victory.

"Against a team like that you have to score runs because they're going to come at you. That's what they did. They kept coming back each inning and we made a couple mistakes and they took advantage of it. It was the ninth inning. I'm not into the international rule, but we were able to tie it up and stay solid through nine innings and then just made a mistake and they went ahead in the ball game. We just couldn't score," Flores said. "We had some mistakes on defense that allowed them unearned runs. Ashley pitched a heck of a ball game for us. We didn't adjust offensively. It's been a windy day today. And we didn't hit. That should have been our game, too. We should have had a sweep today."

SCC (26-14) rebounded in the second game after a little pep talk between games.

"I think we just didn't have it mentally together as a team, but we came back and recovered," Geiger said. "We talked about it ourselves. We like to sit down and mentally prepare ourselves and that's what we did. We don't get mad. We just looked around and said, 'All right. We're a better team. We've got this.' That's all we do."

SCC got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first in the nightcap. Izzy Collins drew a leadoff walk, was sacrificed to second by Geiger, advanced to third on an infield single by Rosado and scored on an error.

SCC starting pitcher Kalyne Powell ran into trouble in the fourth, giving up a walk, a single and a double to open the frame. Pence came in and, after giving up a run-scoring single to Shelby Hulsebus, struck out Skylar Ryan and Haley DeWitt to wriggle out of a bases-loaded jam.

"I wasn't expecting it, but I always warm up just to prepare. I was ready to go. Coach is like, 'Are you good?' I was like, 'Yep. Put me in, I'm ready,'" Pence said.

The Eagles had two base runners in each of the fifth and sixth inning, but Pence escaped unscathed.

"Through high school I always had some pressure on my shoulders. I'm thankful for that now. It was some pressure, but it feels good to get the win out of it," Pence said. "It definitely helped me now. Looking back, I didn't really know if I liked it. But it definitely makes you stronger."

"Kalyne (Powell) started the game. We had to make a change to mix some things up because they have a strong offense. Lara came in and did a good job balancing off and holding them to only two runs at that point. We were able to get out of the inning, score some runs and win the ball game," Flores said.

SCC scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Fort Madison High School graduate Sadie Smithburg drew a leadoff walk and was sacrificed to second by Katie Price. A single by Collins sent Smithburg to third as Collins scampered to second on the throw.

Geiger followed with a frozen rope up the middle, driving in Smithburg to tie the game at 2 and Collins scored on a throwing error to give the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead.

"Heather is really dangerous on offense. She really puts some pressure on the defense with her speed. It's really something, not having seen that kind of speed since we won the national championship back in 2003. I'm glad she's on our team," Flores said. "In game two we came out and were able to adjust a little bit toward the end of the game. When it's this windy out, they've got to be able to hit the ball on the ground. We finally cracked that open."

SCC hosts the Augustana JV on Friday before hosting Region XI Division I foes Indian Hills on Wednesday and Iowa Western on April 28.

FIRST GAME

Kirkwood;010;000;003;—;4;4;0

SCC;000;100;000;—;1;6;3

WP —Erin Hocker (16-6). LP — Ashley Rosado (7-6). Leading hitters — Kirkwood: Jessi Butler 2-3. SCC: Rosado 2-4, Taylor Pottorff 2-4. 2B — London Jackson (K), Butler, Katie Price (S). RBI — Kirkwood: Lauren Klaaahsen 1; SCC: Sadie Smithburg 1.

SECOND GAME

Kirkwood;000;200;0;—;2;3;2

SCC;100;020;x;—;3;7;2

WP — Lara Pence (9-3). LP — Bradee Bauman (14-5_. Leading hitters — SCC: Heather Geiger 2-2. 2B — Klaahsen. RBI — Kirkwood: Lauren Kuch 1; SCC: Geiger 1.

Records: Kirkwood 32-11, SCC 26-14.