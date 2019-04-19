Four second half goals were all that was needed Thursday night as the Class 2A ninth-ranked ADM boys soccer team captured a 5-0 shutout victory over non-conference foe Knoxville.

ADM put the lone blemish so far in the record for Knoxville and they did so with great second half ball possession. The first half of play was a different story as both teams enjoyed nearly equal time with ball control on their opponents’ side of the field. Fortunately for the Tigers, they put forth at least some fruit for their efforts in the first half as Josh Pike collected a long pass from Maddox Artzer, outran his defender, and calmly drilled the ball just underneath the goalkeepers reach. That set up the Tigers with what would eventually be the only goal scored in the first half, and one of two goals scored on the night for Pike.

The Tigers went into the halftime break the way they have all but one game this season, up with a lead, this time 1-0 over Knoxville.

The second half held more offensive excitement for the Tigers who collected four goals, three of which came in the final ten minutes of play. Josh Pike made the most of his five shots on the night and collected his second goal of the night just five minutes into the second half courtesy of an acrobatic like spin around from Braidon Lee who shook off his opponent with just enough time to fee Pike who knocked in his ninth goal on the season.

Following that goal, the Tigers dominated ball possession and held the ball inside Knoxville territory for nearly 75 percent of the second half. That allowed for a relatively easy goal number three which started off a Josh Pike free kick, just outside the penalty box. Braidon Lee, who also notched a two goal night, was the happy recipient of a mishandle by the Knoxville goalkeeper and deposited the ball in the back of the net for a 3-0 ADM lead. That goal came with nine minutes left in the contest and began what was a wild ten minutes of soccer for ADM.

In a matter of just four minutes later, Braidon Lee put himself in prime position to collect a Josh Pike deflection off the Knoxville goalkeeper, and deposited his ensuing shot high into the back of the net. What looked like the final offensive stand for ADM was actually not quite finished as Zach Madden took advantage of the Knoxville goalkeeper’s attempt to clear the ball just outside the penalty box. With a practically open net, Madden kicked in his first goal of the 2019 season.

It was a great offensive performance, especially in the second half for ADM, one that sophomore Josh Pike spoke about after the game.

“We did a much better job of connecting our passes and staying on the offensive attack in the second half,” started Pike. “Comming off of the loss to Gilbert we knew we had to be more fluid with our offense and it was tonight.”

After being shutout in the previous two games, the Tigers more than made up for it with a five goal night, making it 31 total goals scored on the season so far. The last time the Tigers suffered back to back shutout losses was back in late April of last year and that was just the motivation the Tigers needed as mentioned by ADM head coach Bill Shields.

“The kids were really uncomfortable with how they’ve played the last two games which really pumped them up for this game tonight and for the most part they came out with a lot of energy,” began Shields. “Especially in that second half we were more driven and didn’t let fatigue set in.”

Of the many different reasons for the positive turnaround, coach Shields credited the win down to a few simple aspects.

“We were considerably better with our off-ball movement which in turn helped out our passing immensely,” said Shields. “We also did a much better job of supporting the forwards because, in prior games, guys like Josh Pike would basically be on an island with very little help. We were much better with that tonight and it showed especially in that second half.”

The win meant that ADM gave Knoxville their first shutout loss of the season as the Tigers themselves improve to 5-3. Next up for the Tigers will be senior night on Monday, April 22 against Ballard with a 7 p.m. start time.