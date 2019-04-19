In what was a close contest, the ADM boys golf team suffered a nail-biting loss to conference foe Carroll on the road Thursday evening. In a one-on-one match-up at the Carroll Municipal Golf Course, ADM fell to host Carroll by three shots 166-169.

Carroll’s Drew Munson led the way for the meet individually with a three-over-par score of 38while ADM’s Adam O’Connor took home the meet reserve medalist honor with a nine-hole mark of five-over-par 40. O’Connor posted two pars in the final two holes of the meet, giving him four total for the day and gave him his season best nine-hole score.

ADM’s second spot in Joe Finnegan was right behind his fellow senior with a nine-hole round of six-over-par 41. After paring the opening hole of the round, the senior ended the day with four total pars.

Seth Williamson has had a few bounce-back meets as of late including Thursday where he carded a nine-hole round of 42. Just like O’Connor and Finnegan, Williamson carded a par on hole one as he ended the day with three pars and one birdie. Following Williamson was Jaxson Milsap who rounded out the counting scores for ADM with an eleven-over-par mark of 46.

The rest of the scores for ADM included Lucas Curry with a round of 52 while Aaron Teckenberg ended the day with a nine-hole score of 57.