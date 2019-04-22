Inspiration can often be hard to come by, but not when it comes to Iowa State University head football coach Matt Campbell, inspiration comes as easy as breathing.

That’s the type of feeling experienced by various police officers around the Des Moines metro area on Monday, April 22 at the Lutheran Church of Hope. It was there that coach Campbell talked about how he viewed leadership and how he has utilized leadership during his entire coaching tenure.

Born from two parents who were shining examples of leadership themselves, Campbell started things off by talking about his roots in the leadership field.

“Both of my parents were heavily involved in the community and both valued the impact one can have on the people around them,” began Campbell. “My dad was a high school administrator and twenty-year head football coach at our high school and my mom ran our community center and is now at Mercy Hospital as their lead fundraiser.”

Campbell’s leadership that started young flourished ever since he hit the coaching ranks and ever since his tenure at Iowa State started, the Cyclone football team has grown leaps and bounds. Coach Campbell credits the success and three pillars in recruiting retention, and development.