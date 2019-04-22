The Dallas Center-Grimes girls and boys track and field teams will be represented in the latest installment of the Drake Relays.

In total between both the girls and boys squads, Dallas Center-Grimes will be represented in five separate events. On the boys side, two events will contain a Mustang component. Rancy Freeman earned his way into the field of 32 for the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.13 seconds, the 30th best time in the state set back on April 8th. The Mustang 4x100 meter relay group of Freeman, Aden Grimes, Zach Brand, and Jett Grove qualified for the Drake Relays with a time of 44.09 seconds which ranks as the 22nd best time in the state.

For the Fillies, they will have three events grace the blue oval. The lone individual qualifier will be none other than junior Sarah Frett. Frett made the 32 runner field in the 100 meter hurdles after clocking in a time of 15.40 seconds back on April 8 in Norwalk. The Fillies also had a pair of relay events qualify including the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x800 meter relay. Frett herself is part of the 4x100 meter relay group along with Elle Nelsen, Hannah Ahsley, and Tristyn Paup who collected a time of 52.46 for the 64th best time in the state. The 4x800 meter relay group for DC-G consists of Miranda Muhlstein, Grace Mikota, Hannah Little, and Megan Sterbenz and that foursome earned their way onto the blue oval thanks to a time of 9:45.98 which also ranks as the 12th best time in the entire state.

Here is the list of event times for all DC-G events at the Drake Relays are as follows:

Rancy Freeman (100 meter dash): Heat four of four - Friday, April 26 at 8:40 a.m.

DC-G Boys 4x100 meter relay: Saturday, April 27 at 10:03 a.m.

Sarah Frett (100 meter hurdles): Friday, April 26 at 8 a.m.

DC-G Girls 4x100 meter relay: Saturday, April 27 at 9:28 a.m.

DC-G Girls 4x800 meter relay: Friday, April 26 at 5:34 p.m.