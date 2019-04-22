With another edition of the Drake Relays on the very near horizon, many track athletes and teams from across the state will flock to the blue oval to compete in one of the most prestigious relays around.

Across both ADM girls and boys squads, the Tigers will be represented in six events for the 2019 Drake Relays.

Beginning with the Tiger boys, they will be participating in three events and sending two individuals. Only a select number of athletes from each event make it onto the blue oval and for the Tiger boys, they currently have one who made a repeat trip. Of the top 32 runners in the state in the 110-meter hurdles, senior Lucas Heitz returns to the Drake Relays in the 110 hurdles, this time earning his entrance by clocking in the 19th best time in the state at 15.03 seconds which he set back on April 18 in Urbandale. Heitz will be a part of heat number two which will begin Friday, April 26 at 8:15 a.m.

The second ADM Tiger to qualify for the Drake Relays did so in double fashion as sophomore Nate Mueller qualified for both the 1600 and 3200 meter run events. Just like Heitz, Mueller clocked in his best time in the 1600 on April 18 in Urbandale, putting up a time of 4:25.36, good enough for fourth best in the entire state. Muellers time of 9:41.64 posted in the 3200 meter run back on March 23 currently rests as the 12th best time in the state of Iowa. Mueller will take on the 1600 meter run on Saturday, April 27 at 4:26 p.m. while taking on the 3200 meter run on Thursday, April 25 at 5:25 p.m.

On the girls’ side of things, the Tigers will be represented in three events themselves in the events themselves. Individually, Anna Kenny will represent ADM in the 400-meter hurdle event in which she posted the ninth best time in the state back on April 16 in Grimes. The time that qualified the senior for the Drake Relays is at 1:06.39.

Kenny will be a busy individual on the blue oval as she is also a part of the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams that will be in the Drake Relays. The 4x400 meter relay team of Kenny, Julia Case, Olivia Tollari, and Sadie Juergens currently ranks 24th in the state with a time of 4:10.39 which they set in Jefferson on April 15. Kenny is also part of the 4x100 meter relay team who earned their way into Drake Stadium by earning one of the top 96 times needed. Kenny, along with Carley Osgood, Olivia Tollari, and Sadie Juergens clocked in a time of 52.32 seconds back on April 16th to eventually qualify for the Drake Relays.

As for performances times, Anna Kenny will take on the 400-meter hurdles on Saturday, April 27 beginning at 1:11 p.m. The 4x100 meter relay group for ADM will take their shot at a crown beginning on Saturday as well at 9:28 a.m. ADM’s 4x400 meter relay foursome will take to the track on Friday, April 26, beginning at 8:21 p.m.