On a night to honor their seniors, the ADM boys soccer team captured a sound 7-0 win against conference foe Ballard.

The Class 2A 13th ranked Tigers used four different players to cover their seven goals scored, giving the team their fourth shutout victory of the season. It didn’t take long at all to get the scoring parade started as ADM captured a goal in the very first minute of action. Justin Annear kicked things off as a pass to Davis Coppinger found Braidon Lee in the back post who then proceeded to split a defensive double team and fired his first goal of the night for an early 1-0 ADM lead.

The scoring held off for ten minutes until ADM captured their second goal on a Josh Pike cross to Braidon Lee who picked up his second of three goals scored on the night. It would also be one heck of a night for fellow senior Davis Coppinger who added onto his assist with two goals scored, the first of which rounded out the first half scoring for ADM off of a Sam Bardwell free kick. That gave the Tigers a comfortable 3-0 lead at the half.

The bulk of the scoring for ADM came in the second half, which began with a long distance missile from Braidon Lee from 30 yards out. That was then deflected by the Ballard goalkeeper but Davis Coppinger found himself at the right place at the right time and fired in his third goal of the season. Tyler Bottorf added his first goal of the season for the next goal while Braidon Lee finished off his hat trick of a night just three minutes later, giving him a team best 11 goals scored on the season.

Lee then did the honors of setting up the final goal scored of the came with a well struck diagonal pass to Nolan Harsh on the edge of the penalty box. Harsh brushed off an opponent before driving the ball into the goal for a 7-0 lead. That mark held throughout the rest of the game giving ADM their third win of the season. Connor Chappel was given the honor of shutout.

ADM is now 6-3 on the season and will remain at home for their next contest against eleventh ranked Newton Cardinals on Thursday, April 25.