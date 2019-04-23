It was an overtime thriller to start the week Monday night as the Dallas Center-Grimes girls soccer team took on non-conference foe Winterset.

A late first half 1-0 lead courtesy of senior Zoey Chumbley for DC-G was matched by Winterset just before the end of the half as both teams were once again deadlocked even at 1-1. The second half provided little to no offense for both teams who managed just a handful of shots on goal the entire second half.

Thus the game ended up going into overtime but in those extra ten minutes of play, the Fillies came through on a breakaway by freshman Avery Korsching who outmatched the Winterset goalkeeper and easily deposited it in the back of the net for the win in the sixth minute of overtime.

It was quite the play after many minutes of no offensive action by either team. In one of the more tense situations of the game, the freshman Korsching stepped up like a senior and spoke about the game-winning goal after the contest.

“I just kept telling myself I needed to not overshoot and to create some space,” began Korshing. “I knew I couldn’t just blindly shoot it at the goalkeeper so I had to be controlled with it and it went in.”

The win gives DC-G their fifth victory of 2019 as they sit with an overall record of 5-2. The Fillies are now 3-2 in non-conference play.

Their next round of action comes this evening as they welcome in a conference match-up against Indianola at DC-G Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.