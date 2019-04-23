Another meet down, and another first place performance by the Waukee girls as they bested the 11 team field at the Turk Bowman Monday in Ames.

Held within the confines of the Veenker Memorial Golf Course, the Warriors posted an invite low score of 356. Rounding out the top three were host Ames in second and Atlantic in third.

Three Warriors captured finishes inside the top ten while five earned a top 15 finish. Leading the way was Emalee Andrews who earned runner up status for the meet after capturing an 18 hole score of 86, marking her new season best 18 hole score of the season. What aided Andrews’ great score was her back nine efforts where she posted a five par and one birdie performance to post a score of 39.

Meghan Doherty was the next golfer up for the Warriors. The junior also carded a back nine score of 39, part of an overall sound performance for the day which included six pars and a pair of birdies. Overall for the day, Doherty finished third overall with an 18 hole score of 87. Jessey Wyzgowski, who was one of the top three golfers in their last outing, dropped a 15 over par mark of 88. Wyzgowski dropped a birdie right off the bat on hole one and continued with a five par performance overall. Elle Kramer was next up on the Warrior scorecard, earning an 18 hole round of 95, which just so happened to mark the best 18 hole score she has put up this season. That came about in large part by her best nine-hole score of the season on the back nine where she carded a three-over-par 39.

The rest of the scorecard for Waukee rounded out with Megan Seiler with an 18 hole mark of 96 and finished with Mary McLaughlin who carded a round of 106.

With that strong performance, the Warriors will look to replicate the outcome when they take on Hunters Ridge Golf Course today against a 13 team field.