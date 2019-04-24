It was a resounding third place finish for the Van Meter boys track and field team Monday night as they traveled to Gilbert High School for the 2019 Bengal Relays.

The event was broken up into two separate divisions with the Bulldogs earning their third place team finish in the B division. Van Meter’s 108 team points was third overall, just shy of South Hamilton in second with 132 points and Madrid who took the meet crown with 223 team points.

For the Bulldogs of Van Meter, they captured 17 top five finishes on the night. That included seven top five finishes in the relay races, highlighted by a first place finish in the 4x200 meter relay. The Bulldog foursome finished with a first place time of 1:38.47 which fell just a second off of the current best 4x200 meter time of 1:37.04 which Van Meter set back in early April. Van Meter earned a second place finish and eight team points in the sprint medley relay thanks to a time of 1:43.22. Van Meter placed third in four relay events including the 4x100 meter relay event with a time of 47.67 seconds, the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:51.07, and the 440 shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:10.92 which just so happened to mark the season best for the Bulldogs in that event.

Individually, Carson Wille highlighted the Bulldog efforts with a pair of top five finishes. It started in the 800 meter run where Wille placed fourth out of 13 runners with a time of 2:15.33 marking his season best time on the season. Following Wille in the 800 was Tyler Haynes in fifth with a time of 2:20.84. Wille’s second top five finish came in the 3200 meter run where he placed fifth and captured four team points with his time of 11:01.31. In all, Wille ended up providing nine team points for the meet. Young phenom Creighton Netten earned the best individual finish of any Bulldog for the meet, clocking in a third place time in the 400 meter hurdles at 1:01.53, just two seconds off of his season best.

Other notable finishers included Parker Fryar with a third place finish in the 100 meter dash (12.43 seconds) where he set a new season best and Kobe Richards who came just two tenths of a second off of his season best, clocking in at 56.04 seconds in the 400 meter dash. Blade Koons and Casey Trudo picked up fifth place finishes in the 1600 meter run and 400 meter hurdle events respectively while Max Pettt highlighted the field events with a third place finish (107’-06”) in the discus. Rounding things out was Ethan Fisher who tossed a fourth place finish in the shot put event with a mark of 40’-02.75”.

The Bulldogs will be back at home alongside the Bulldog girls for their next meet. Both will welcome in eleven team fields on Thursday, April 25 including Ankeny Christian Academy, Cam, Central Decatur, Clarinda, Clarke, Earlham, Iowa Christian Academy, Martensdale-St. Mary’s, Mount Ayr, Orient-Macksburg Senior, and West Central Valley. Both meets will begin with events at 4:30 p.m.