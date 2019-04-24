In an official act, the ADM wrestling pair phenomenon known as Andrew Flora and Nolan Harsh signed their collegiate letters of intent on Wednesday, April 24.

In front of friends, family, coaches, and fellow teammates, both Harsh and Flora continued their wrestling journeys by signing to wrestle for Iowa State University next winter.

The names Andrew Flora and Nolan Harsh have long been recognized within the high school wrestling ranks. Similar to the “bash brothers” from the popular movie Mighty Ducks, Harsh and Flora have been making huge waves in high school wrestling, having graced the state tournament all four of their respective seasons. Both joined the exclusive 100 win club before the mid-way point of the season this year and both have amassed over 140 career high school victories. Now, both will be taking their talents to Ames Iowa next season and enter a storied Iowa State program.

“It may sound cheesy now but it really seemed from the beginning like both Flora and Harsh were destined to go to the next level,” mentioned current ADM head wrestling coach Chris Hattchitt. “Iowa State really seems like the right fit for both of them not just because both wrestle at such a high level, but because they can grow and develop far more than where they’re at now with attending Iowa State. As crazy as it sounds with how good these guys are, Iowa State is a program that can take these two to new heights.”

Ever since these two grapplers touched the wrestling mat they were destined to make it big in the wrestling world, and ever since they met each other, they were destined to be lifelong friends. It’s one thing to continue a friendship past high school, it’s another thing to continue the strong bond on the mat that these two share.

“We’ve been friends and wrestling teammates since we started the sport of wrestling,” began Flora. “Just about anything we’ve experience whether good or bad, we’ve gone through together so it means so much to have to opportunity to continue it at a big-time school like Iowa State. To be able to wrestle with your best friend for another four years especially at a school like Iowa State is amazing.”

Of course, the path for both arriving at Iowa State seemed pretty bleak not too long ago as both were looking at schools outside the state of Iowa. Then the winds of fate set things in motion beginning with Nolan Harsh. It was quite unclear to him all the way through the state tournament as to where his collegiate days would be spent, but following a top-eight performance at state, the senior received some pretty amazing news.

“After the state tournament was over one day my parents sat me down and showed me that coach Dresser from Iowa State contacted them,” began Harsh. “At first I thought they were just messing with me but sure enough it was real and then I went on a visit and was blown away. I actually got back in the car and just sat there, wondering if all that really just happened.”

It was an amazing feather in the cap for Harsh and his wrestling career. Harsh’s excitement spilled onto social media for all to see but before that, the senior continued the winds fate by giving a shout-out to fellow high school teammate Andrew Flora.

“Not too long after I made it official, I shot Andrew a text about it,” said Harsh. “I got to thinking how cool it would be if he joined Iowa State as well and so I mentioned something about how cool it would be.”

Now at that time, Flora was already a commit to Minnesota State University in Mankato but destiny had other plans and before too long, Flora had made his way onto the Iowa State campus.

“My thought was why not, it can’t hurt to go for a visit,” started Flora. “Once I got there they blew me away and I knew I had to be a part of such an amazing program like Iowa State. It’s closer to home and they have everything I could ever want in a wrestling program, ultimately an option that I just couldn’t pass up.”

Now, just as with the last four years, area wrestling fans will get the chance to see at least four more years of the Harsh, Flora combo but this time, they’ll get to witness all of that on the biggest of stages.