The ADM boys golf team took to the road Saturday, April 20 for an 18 hole meet in the Perry Invitational held at the Perry Country Club.

They were one of seven teams in attendance and when the grass settled on the links, the Tigers earned a second place team finish with a score of 348, second only to champion Norwalk with a 320. Leading the way for ADM was Adam O’Connor. The senior carded an 18 hole round of seven-over-par 79, his best mark of the season, and earned a third place individual finish out of 42 total golfers. Four pars and a trio of birdies helped O’Connor to capture a season low nine hole score of 37 on the front nine. He then carded a six-over-par 42 on the back nine.

Joe Finnegan was next up on the ADM scorecard, earning a twelve-over-par score of 84 for the meet. That too marked a season best 18 hole mark for him which consisted of a season best front nine 39 and a back nine score of 45. Jaxson Millsap connected on a front nine score of 44 and a back nine mark of 47 for a grand total of 91 for his 18 holes played. Following Millsap was Carter Greenslade who carded an 18 hole score of 94 which was then followed by Seth Williamson with a 95, and Lucas Curry with a 101.

Next up for the Tigers will be a trip to Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone for a conference triangular against Winterset and Boone, beginning at 4 p.m.