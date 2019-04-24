Bailey Wiemann finished with two goals and an assist to lead the Grayhounds past Clinton, 4-1, in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match at Bracewell Stadium Tuesday night.

It was Burlington's third straight victory.

Yarexia Molina and Breanna Porter each scored a goal for Burlington and Larissa Carter had an assist. Goalkeeper Kayla Glasgow had 10 saves.

Wiemann, a junior, upped her season totals to 12 goals and four assists, both team highs.

Burlington (3-4, 1-4 MAC) plays at Macomb, Illinois, Thursday. Clinton slipped to 3-4 (0-3).

BOYS SOCCER

IMS 6, WAPELLO 0: Iowa Mennonite School blanked Wapello in a SEI Superconference match at Kalona.

Wapello goalkeeper James Wykert had 17 saves.

CENTRAL LEE 6, HIGHLAND 0: Central Lee's Blake Moeller had three saves and picked up the shutout in a Superconference match at Donnellson.

TJ Stutes, Morgan Martin and Seth Mayes each scored two goals for the Hawks. Martin, Stutes and Jake Lamartine each had an assist.

Central Lee (6-4, 3-1) plays Notre Dame-West Burlington at Tackleson Field in Burlington at 5 p.m. Thursday.

ALDO LEOPOLD 6, CENTRAL LEE 5: Aldo Leopold picked up its first win of the season in a middle school match against Central Lee.

Adien Pfeifer had three goals for Leopold. Zoe Camara, Brayon Cincire and Eddy Valdez each added a goal. Leopold goalkeeper Jenna Hentzel had five saves and Adrian Salas had four.

Aldo Leopold improved to 1-1-1.

PREP SOFTBALL

WEST CENTRAL 10, MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE 3: McKenzy Ludington singled, doubled and homered in three trips to the plate to lead the Heat to victory at Monmouth, Illinois.

Ludington scored a run and drove in two more. Megan McIntire and Megan Schaley each had two hits for West Central. McIntire and Mady Reed doubled. Reed, Carley LaFary, Schaley and Emily Johnson each had an RBI.

Reagan Spence was the winning pitcher. She gave up one earned run on seven hits and no walks. She struck out eight in seven innings.

WEST HANCOCK 5, CAMP POINT CENTRAL 4: Anna Walker and Dharma Tripp each had three hits to propel the Titans to a victory at Camp Point, Illinois.

Tripp had a double and two RBIs. Anna Walker scored a run and Brooklyn Walker hit a solo home run. Megan Fox was the winning pitcher, giving up eight hits and three walks while striking out two in seven innings.

PREP BASEBALL

CAMP POINT CENTRAL 8, WEST HANCOCK 6: Peyton Clampitt and Blake Eyler each had two hits for Camp Point Central in a win over the Titans.

Peyton Dooley led West Hancock with two singles and two runs in four trips.

Kollen Hughes was the winning pitcher; Drew Martens took the loss.

GIRLS TENNIS

MOUNT PLEASANT 7, ND-WB 2: The Panthers topped Notre Dame-West Burlington at East Lake Park in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant's singles wins started at No. 2. Hallie Sandeen defeated Bethany Shane, 8-6; Shaleen Thiengmany defeated Cortney Erickson, 8-1; Breeanda Runyon topped Joleen Kelly, 8-2. Sierra Barton beat Frankie Taylor, 8-1, Olivia Larson topped Binita Gautum, 8-4. The Panthers won at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles. Thiengmany and Runyon beat Erickson and Abi McKee, 8-4, and Barton and Larson defeated Kelly and Shuyu Xian, 8-2.

Notre Dame-West Burlington won both No. 1 matches. In singles, McKenzie Fry defeated Erin Zihlman, 8-1. In doubles, it was Fry and Shane over Zihlman and Sandeen, 8-6.

FAIRFIELD 6, FORT MADISON 3: The Bloodhounds won three singles matches, but lost the Southeast Conference dual meet at Fairfield.

Fort Madison's Zoe Ramatowski beat Nellie Higdon, at No. 3. Kirklynn Nafziger topped Abby Schaefer, 8-2, at No. 4 and Fort Madison's Lily Cadwallader defeated Tess Paton, 8-4, at No. 5.

Fairfield's singles wins came from Yana Gaskell, 8-0, over Larissa Ferrill; Anatta Chroenkul, 8-1, over Lanie Kuntz; and Destiny Gridley, 8-4, over Alyse Schmidt.

Fairfield won all three doubles matches. Gaskell and Higdon beat Ferrill and Kuntz, 8-0; Charoenkul and Schaefer topped Ramatowski and Nafziger, 8-1; and Paton and Gridley beat Cadwallader and Schmidt, 8-8 (7-2).

BOYS TENNIS

MOUNT PLEASANT 8, ND-WB 1: The Panthers won every match over Notre Dame-West Burlington except at No. 1 singles at East Lake Park in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant's singles victories: Jaxon Hoyle over Cole Williams, 8-4; Donny Arledge over Tyler Dameron, 8-1; David Nguyen over Kaleb Allen, 8-4; Jack Schimmelpfennig over Cordell Scarborough, 8-1; and Clayton Henricksen over Eric Daly, 8-0. In doubles, it was Mount Pleasant's Corbin Broeker and Hoyle over Travis Wills and Allen, 8-5; Arledge and Schimmelpfennig over Williams and Dameron, 8-4; and Nguyen and Henricksen over Scarborough and Riley Ruther, 8-1.

Notre Dame-West Burlington's Wills defeated Broeker, 8-1, at No. 1 singles.

FORT MADISON 8, FAIRFIELD 1: The Bloodhounds raced past Fairfield at Fort Madison.

In singles, Fort Madison's Sam Avery defeated AJ Greiner, 6-0, 6-3; Jason Thurman beat Noel Peterson, 6-2, 6-3; Vasin Thurman topped Will Sheppard, 6-2, 6-2; Reed Fehseke topped Blake Holden, 7-5, 6-3; and Bryce Workman edged Brian Parcel 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 10-7.

The Bloodhounds won all three doubles matches. Thurman and Thurman beat Greiner and Sheppard, 6-0, 6-1; Avery and Fehseke defeated Peterson and Holden, 6-0, 6-1; and Workman dand Levi Sissel topped Parcel and Michael Holt, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.

Fairfield's Holt beat Sissel, 6-1, 7-5, at No. 6 singles.

PREP TRACK

BEARS, INDIANS WIN INVITE: The Danville girls had two triple winners in individual events and the Wapello boys won seven events as both won team titles in the New London Invitational.

The Danville girls rolled to the title with 208 points. Louisa-Muscatine was second at 118, Wapello third at 112 and host New London fourth with 101 points.

The Wapello boys won with 165 points. Danville was second at 122 and was followed by Mediapolis (108), New London (103) and Louisa-Muscatine (59).

Alyssa Pfadenhauer and Addison Parrott each had three individual wins for the Danville girls. Pfadenhauer won the 100-meter dash in 13.12, the 200 in 26.89 and the 400 in 1:00.70. Parrott won the 800 in 2:35.45, the 1,500 in 5:15.67 and the 3,000 meters in 11:05.55.

Danville's Allison Dowd won the 100 hurdles in 17.87 and the Bears won four relays — the 4x100 in 56.70, the 4x800 in 11:14.08, the sprint medley in 1:56.17 and the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay in 1:18.33.

Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine each won four girls events. Wapello's Serah Shafer won the 400 hurdles in 1:11.96, Sam McConahay won the shot put in 34-4 and Paige Klinedinst won the discus with a toss of 93-2 1/2. The Arrows also won the 4x200 in 1:52.75.

Louisa-Muscatine won two individual events and two relays. Mae Cox cleared 4-8 to win high jump and Kyle Sanders jumped 16-8 to win the long jump. The Falcons won the 4x400 in 4:23.69 and the distance medley in 4:35.93.

In the boys meet, Louisa-Muscatine had a triple winner and Wapello had two double winners. Louisa-Muscatine's Chase Kruse won the 100 dash in 11.67, the 110 hurdles in 16.18 and the 400 hurdles in 58.52.

Wapello's Aidan Housman won the 400 dash in 53,34 and the 1,600 run in 4:49.10. Teammate TJ Dirth won the long jump in 19-10 and the discus with a toss of 150-7.

The Indians also won the 4x100 in 46.80, the sprint medley in 1:39.37 and the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:09.61.

Mediapolis won five boys events: Jagger Gourley in the 200 (22.57), Ben Wolgemuth in the 800 (2:06.69), Brennan Breuer in shot put (45-0), the 4x400 (3:35.17) and the distance medley (3:47.90).

Host New London won three events. Darius Whaley won the high jump, clearing 6-0, and the Tigers won the 4x200 in 1:34.70 and the 4x800 in 8:53.75.

Danville's Ty Carr won the 3,200 run in 11:26.43.

HORAK, W-MU SET RECORDS: WACO's Colton Horak and the Winfield-Mount Union boys 4x200 relay team set meet records in the Sigourney Relays.

Horak broke his own meet record and set the track record in the 400-meter hurdles with his time of 57.79 seconds. He also won the 110 hurdles in 16.38. The WACO 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay team finished second in 1:06.52.

The Winfield-Mount Union 4x200 team of Dave Sweezer, Juanito Piper, Brody Barton and Brandon Snowden won that event in a meet record 1:35.69. Snowden also won two individual events: the 100 dash in 11.42 seconds and the 200 in 23.17. The Wolves' Talon Newton was second in high jump, clearing 6-0.

Pekin won the 10-team boys title with 148 points. Winfield-Mount Union was fourth with 63 points and WACO was fifth at 60.

Pekin also won the girls title with 155 points. W-MU was sixth with 39 points and WACO was eighth at 27.

Winfield-Mount Union's Anna Hudson won the shot put with a toss of 37-6 1/2. The Wolves' 4x400 relay team finished second in 4:38.97.

WACO's girls had two second place finishes: Grace Conwell in the 400 hurdles (1:14.20) and the 4x200 relay (1:59.04).

PREP GOLF

WOLVES TAKE 6TH: Winfield-Mount Union finished sixth in the 10-team West Liberty Invitational.

DeWitt Central won the team title with a 317. Winfield-Mount Union carded 354. Clear Creek-Amana's Brandon McCarty was medalist with a 1-over 73.

Nolan Ross led Winfield-Mount Union with an 82 and Jared Kadel carded an 87. Graham Hagge, Noah Freeman and Brady Loyd each had a 94 and Jacob Kongable shot a 109.

WILDCATS SWEEP: Columbus won the boys and girls triangular titles at Cedarcrest golf course.

Columbus won the boys meet with 180 strokes. Neither Louisa-Muscatine nor Iowa Mennonite had enough players for a team score. In the girls triangular, Columbus topped Louisa-Muscatine, 217-220. IMS didn't have a team score.

Tucker Bright led the Columbus boys with a 43. Other Wildcats were Evan Rees (44), Robert Coil (45) and Gustavo Anaya (48). Keatyn Velez led L-M with a 50. Aidan Danz carded a 51 and Gavin Hunt had a 61.

Aubrey Duncan led the Columbus girls with a 49. Kayla Beenen carded 53 and was followed by Jobie Lekwa (54), Gracie Morrison (61) and Vanessa Ayala (73). Sarah Martinez paced Louisa-Muscatine with a 51. Other Falcons were Meagan Miller (53), Abbie Kinsley (58), Addison Randall (58) and Maisy Howell (60).

PANTHERS THIRD: Mount Pleasant finished third, Notre Dame-West Burlington was 11th and Fort Madison took 12th in the 15-team Oskaloosa Invitational at Edmondson Golf Course.

Nevada won the team title at 298. Pella was second at 304 and Mount Pleasant came in at 311. ND-WB carded 348 and Fort Madison was at 362. Pella's Will Simpson was medalist with a 72 and Mount Pleasant's Trace White was runner-up at 73.

Also playing for Mount Pleasant were Jake Moffett (78), Bailey Shelledy (79), Brevin Wilson (81), Rhett Zeglen (91) and Reece Kempker (108).

Matt Briggs led Notre Dame-West Burlington with a 75. Also for the Nikes: Alex Becker (82), Tate Nelson (86), Ryle Koenig (105) and Keegan Jones (118).

Tommy Wade pace Fort Madison with an 84. Also for the Bloodhounds: Blake Algrim (88), Tyler Wade (92), Logan Rashid (98), Brandon Keester (104) and Max Slater (108).