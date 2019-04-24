With another Drake Relays off in the not so distant future, another round of Waukee boys track and field stars will grace the blue oval.

Over the past weekend, the official Drake Relays qualifiers were announced and for the Warrior boys, they will be involved in ten total events across the three day event. The Warriors will be partaking in five relay events and five individual events. The top 96 times make their way to the Drake Relays in the 4x100 meter relay which never was a worry for Waukee as they currently sit with the fastest time in the state at 42.63 seconds set by the foursome of Kahlil Hicks-Jumper, Aaron Smith, Kyle Witte, and Sam Yeaway. Hicks-Jumper, Yeaway, and Smith joined up with Ethan Okudowa to top the entire state in the 4x200 meter relay as they enter the blue oval with the top time of 1:29.63. They joined the elite group of just 24 teams to qualify for the Drake Relays event.

Waukee’s 4x400 meter relay group consisting of Yeaway, Hicks-Jumper, Smith, and Zachary Eaton have also entered the Drake Relays with the states fastest time of 3:20.31 which they set back on April 19. Eaton teamed up with Cade Simpson, Ethan Robus, and Braden Sankot to capture the state’s fourth best 4x800 meter relay time of 8:06.14 which they too set back on April 19. The final relay event that Waukee qualified for was the distance medley relay with a group consisting of Hicks-Jumper, Yeaway, Smith, and Eaton. The foursome has put up the states sixth best time of 3:34.29 which they set back on April 9 and has them squarely in the field of 24.

Individually, senior Travis Loecke leads the way involved in two separate events. His time in the 3200 meter run currently ranks as the ninth best time in the state at 9:40.01 which he ironically set on the blue oval itself back on April 13th. Loecke will also take on the 1600 meter run as one of just 21 runners. He qualified for the event with a time of 4:28.24 which currently ranks as the 16th best time in the state. He will be joined in the 1600 by cross country star Morey Smith who currently sits tenth in the overall standings with a time of 4:26.61.

Aaron Smith will be among just 16 runners who qualified for the 400 meter dash. Just like Loecke, he too posted his best time and Drake Relays qualifying time at Drake Stadium which clocked in at 48.91 seconds back on April 13. Finally, the Zachary Gaines will be representing the Warriors in the field events. Gaines qualified for the Drake Relays on Thursday, April 18 with his mark of 21’-11.75”. That mark ranks 13th across the entire state.

Here are the list of events and times for all Waukee boys events at the Drake Relays:

Aaron Smith (400 meter dash) - Heat 2 - Friday, April 26 at 6:55 p.m.

Morey Smith & Travis Loecke (1600 Meter Run) - Saturday, April 27 at 4:26 p.m.

Travis Loecke (3200 Meter Run) - Thursday, April 25 at 5:25 p.m.

Waukee 4x100 Meter Relay - Saturday, April 27 at 10:03 a.m.

Waukee 4x200 Meter Relay - Friday, April 26 at 12:53 p.m.

Waukee 4x400 Meter Relay - Friday, April 26 at 8:39 p.m.

Waukee 4x800 Meter Relay - Friday, April 26 at 5:48 p.m.

Waukee Distance Medley Relay - Friday, April 26 at 10:02 a.m.