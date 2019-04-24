The Waukee girls tennis team got back to their winning ways Thursday, April 18 as they welcomed in non-conference foe Mason City to town.

In a performance to behold, the Warriors snapped their two match loosing skid with a 10-1 rout over the Lady Mohawks. It was a performance where Waukee lost just three sets total overall. After an early season illness kept Elizabeth Messman out of the line-up, the returning state qualifier has come back just as dominant and put that on display Thursday with a 6-1 set one win and a 6-3 set two victory. The pair of set wins gives Messman a 24-4 game record with a perfect match record at 2-0.

“Messman has proven time and time again that she can overcome just about any obstacle out there,” mentioned Warrior head coach Chad Jilek. “It’s what she does during the off-season with conditioning and technique work that really helps her not just to maintain her play, but to maintain her high level of play.”

Waukee’s second spot in Puja Mekala sure played like a one spot herself as she suffered just two set points against her, all the while finishing off a fast start in set one 6-2 while using exceptional side-to-side agility to blank Mason City’s Grace Henrich 6-0 in set two. The sophomore continued to show her dominance and really displayed why coach Jilek spoke about Mekala as a real threat for Waukee tennis.

“Mekala has been one of those amazing developments since she has been here,” began Jilek. “She stays grounded real well and with that she isn’t thrown off balance too much. She will be a big piece to our puzzle this year and the team will lean on her quite a bit this season.”

Mekala is now 6-4 in overall match record and currently with a game record of 24-2. While in the two spot, Mekala has not lost a single match or set this season.

Following Mekala’s performance was Megan Severson in the third spot. After an early 4-0 was struck by the senior, Severson quickly slammed the door for a 6-0 set one victory. A few late set two points was all Severson allowed and ended up taking set two and the match 6-2. Severson is now nearly undefeated in matches where she scores first. Severson is now 8-4 in her match record and currently 24-3 in her overall game record. Returning letter winner Morgan Seashore picked up two set wins which included a 6-2 set one win and a 6-2 set two win. Seashore has found quite a bit of comfort at the four spot where she boasts a pair of unblemished marks in match record (2-0) and set record (4-0). She is also 24-4 in her overall game record.

Paige Kirschner had to battle back from a 6-2 set one loss and overcame an early set two deficit to take the match win. She stormed back to take several unanswered points in a 6-3 set two victory before winning a barn burner of a set three 10-8. Grace Hulten rounded out the scoring for Waukee with a pair of 6-3 set victories.

In the doubles matches, the pair of Elizabeth Messman and Megan Severson picked up their first win as a pair. After tying 6-6 in set one, they claimed the match win with a 6-2 set two victory. Mekala and Morgan Seashore followed that up with a win of their own, winning 7-5 in set one, and 6-3 in set two. The pair of Hulten and Kirschner fell early and couldn’t recover in a set one loss 6-2, but then followed that up to even things with a 6-2 set two victory. Unfortunately they couldn’t win the third set shootout, falling 10-7.

Brook Conover and Audrey Messman took their win in two sets 6-2 and 6-1 while Delaney Deering and Abby Karras overcame some late set one point to take their opening set 6-2 while shutting their opponents out in set two 6-0.

The win gives Waukee their third overall win of the 2019 season and a 3-2 overall mark. Their next round of competitive action will take place on Thursday, April 25 as they travel to Southeast Polk High School. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m.