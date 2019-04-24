Hosting half a dozen teams on Tuesday, April 23 for the co-ed Hawk Relays, Woodward-Granger walked away with third-place finishes for both the girls and boys teams.

The girls side of the meet was dominated by Greene County’s 150 team points in first place, followed by Nodaway Valley. W-G scored 110 points between a wide range of events and athletes.

In total, 14 individual girls placed for the Hawks. It was truly a team effort to climb up the leaderboard as the only first-place finishes came from relay and medley teams, grabbing gold in the 400 and 800-meter relays and silver in the distance medley.

While there wasn’t a first-place win in a solo event, Abby Pommrehn contributed a good share of points with placements in two events. Her mark of 13 feet 5 inches was good for a bronze finish while she also ran into fifth place in the 400-meter run at 1 minute 15.27 seconds. All told, she added the equivalent of a second-place mark.

Kaydee Bennett also added eight points to the bottom line thanks to a second place finish with a 91 foot 2 inches discus throw.

Maddy Mann and Bella Milosevich weren’t far behind on the board either, each falling into third place finishes in the 800 and 1500 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, the W-G boys were more dependent on a small group of athletes to climb the ranks. West Central Valley took the top prize with 171 points while Greene County trailed just one point. W-G finished with a total of 136 points, nearly 50 points better than the next three teams combined.

About a half dozen Hawks found their names on the scoresheet with freshman Bird Dylan topping the charts for W-G.

The freshman scored a total of 14 points with fifth-place finishes in the 100 and 200 events, a fourth-place mark in the long jump (18-9.5), and 55.15 seconds in the 400 was good for third-place.

Only the relay teams had a better combined evening with three silver placements and two gold teams in the 800 and distance medley.

Junior Keith Braunschweig put in some top-notch work as well, running the Hawks’ only first-place solo event with a time of 16.82 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. Fellow junior Bryce Achenbach was not far behind as his 19-9 long jump took home second prize.