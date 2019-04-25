It was a strong start to the 2019 Drake Relays for area track and field athletes.

In the high school division, there were five area athletes from the Dallas County area involved. The first of the day was in the long jump where Waukee freshman standout Brooklyn Woods finished 15th in a field of 24 jumpers. Woods entered the long jump field having posted a mark of 17’-05” but within the confines of Drake Stadium, the freshman posted a mark of 16’-02.25” which she set on her second try.

Next up was boys 3200-meter run which consisted of area athletes Nate Mueller of ADM and Travis Loecke of Waukee. Within the field of 21 runners, senior Loecke started in fourth place and finished in 16th with a time of 9:50.35 which was just over ten seconds off of his season-best time of 9:40.01. ADM’s Nate Mueller was close behind as he finished 17th with a time of 9:53.76. Considering Mueller entered the Drake Relays with a time of 9:41.64, it wasn’t one of his better outings but the ever-positive sophomore kept things positive after the race.

“It ultimately wasn’t what I wanted and I was a little disappointed because of it but I know I put in my all and that’s the best I can do,” began Mueller. “I’ve just got to keep evaluating the field I’m in and focusing on my technique.”

Mueller’s top place in the 3200 was ninth which he obtained by leaping eight spots across the 1200 and 1600 legs of the race.

The final event for local athletes on the day was the girls 3000-meter run where the sister pair of Sydney and Isabelle Schaffer represented Waukee High School. The elder statesmen Sydney Schaffer clocked in with the higher time, ending with a mark of 10:32.52 while Isabelle Schaffer clocked in a 19th place time of 10:33.19.

Keep on the lookout for more Drake Relay results from day two tomorrow, beginning at 8 a.m.