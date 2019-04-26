Girls 100-meter hurdles:

*Zoey Stark (Waukee) - 15th overall (15.48 seconds)

*Sarah Frett (DC-G) - 32nd overall (17.28 seconds)

Boys 110-meter hurdles:

*Lucas Heitz (ADM) - 12th overall (14.94 seconds) - “I felt my start was good and overall I feel like it is a time that will improve as I go through the season,” bean Heitz. “Towards the end, I faltered a bit but ultimately I had a good start which kept me in the mix for most of the race. It was a great overall experience just to get back and finally race at the Drake Relays without being nervous.”

Heitz was part of the second heat of the 110-meter hurdles which ended up putting three runners into the final race, the most out of any heat.

Girls 100-meter dash:

*Kaliyah Perry (Waukee) - 15th overall (12.77 seconds)

Boys 100-meter dash:

*Rancy Freeman (DCG) - 9th overall (11.06 seconds) - The reigning Iowa Class 3A champion in the 100-meter dash, Rancy Freeman, unfortunately, did not make it past the opening round of the 2019 Drake Relays 100-meter dash Friday, April 26. Freeman ended up just two-tenths of a second off of making the final eight and while the outcome wasn’t what he wanted, the senior still recognized the positives.

“I thought my start was really good today,” began Freeman. “The guy next to me got off to a really good start which then sped me up.”

The senior had been battling ankle issues leading up to the Drake Relays. After the race, Rancy mentioned that while he can still race on the ankle, it isn’t quite up to 100 percent just yet.

Girls High Jump

*Layanna Green (Waukee) - 17th at 5’-02”

*Carly Boss (Waukee) - 19th at 5’-00”.

800 Sprint Medley

*Sehansa Karunatilaka, Delaney Taylor, Natalie Harris, Jessica Caraway (Waukee) - 10th overall (1:50.49)

Boys 1600 meter medley

* Kahlil Hicks-Jumper, Ethan Okudowa, Sam Yeaway, Zachary Eaton (Waukee) - second overall (3:30.90)

Girls 4x200 meter relay

* Ainsley Schlicher, Kiliyah Perry, Delaney Taylor, Natalie Harris (Waukee) - first place finish (1:42.45)

-It was a late minute combination that worked as the foursome of Schlicher, Perry, Taylor, and Harris had not taken to the 4x200 as a group before. It panned out quite well in the end and according to now four year Drake qualifier Delaney Taylor, the big performances from the underclassmen of the group really helped propel the foursome to victory.

“We had a lot of talented seniors graduate last year and so to have a freshman class like them is very nice,” said Taylor. The senior now has that elusive Drake Relays 4x200 meter victory, something she’s obtained for the first time in four years at the blue oval.

Boys 4x200 meter relay

*Kahlil Hicks-Jumper, Aaron Smith, Sam Yeaway, Ethan Okudowa (Waukee) - third overall (1:28.05) - new season best time