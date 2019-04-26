A strong outing put forth a second-place finish for the ADM boys golf team as they took on a conference triangular at Cedar Pointe Golf Course Thursday, April 25.

The Tigers were up against Boone and Winterset where they placed second with a team score of 171 bested only by Winterset with a 162. The Huskies took the meet win with the help of three of the top three finishers for the day. For the Tigers themselves, Jaxson Millsap found his way as the top score on the Tiger scorecard for the first time this season. Millsap carded a nine-hole round of 42, his lowest of the season which consisted of a three-par performance.

Following Millsap was Seth Williamson who stepped up with his best outing of the season to card a six-over-par mark of 42 as well. It was a good late performance from Williamson who carded a par and a birdie to round out holes eight and nine. The next man up on the scorecard was ADM’s normal top golfer in Adam O’Connor who posted a score of 43. Joe Finnegan had a tough start with three straight double bogies on holes one, two, and three en route to one of his highest nine-hole scores of the season at eight-over-par 44.

Carter Greenslade captured a nine-hole score of 47 while Aaron Teckenberg rounded out the Tiger scorecard with a mark of 52.

Next up for the Tigers will be a road contest in Altoona at the Terrace Hills Golf Course as they square off against Bondurant-Farrar. First tee off is set for 4 p.m.