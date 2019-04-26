In perhaps their best team performance of the year, the ADM girls golf team orchestrated a meet for the ages, toppling an eight-team field in Woodward Thursday, April 25.

It was an ending that was meant to be as even rain and 20 mph winds weren’t enough to stop ADM from carding a team score of 428. Ballard came through in second with a score of 435 followed by Perry in third.

Consistency was key as noted by first-year head coach Dana Brown as the Tigers carded 18 hole scores of 102, 106, 107, and 113. Liv Rickert paced the way for ADM, carding the score of 102 which marked a personal best, also including a personal best back nine score of 48. Anna West produced a pair of pars en route to a season-best 18 hole mark of 106. That was made up of a personal best nine-hole score of 51.

Monica Thomas posted a front nine score of 53 and a back nine score of 54 en route to a score of 107 for the day. The final counting score for ADM came from Adi Atkins and her round of 113. Atkins struggled slightly through the front nine with a mark of 60 but more than made up for it on the back nine with a score of 53.

The rest of the scores for ADM included Emma Mellencamp who stormed back from a rough front nine to shoot ten strokes better on her second nine holes of the day. He ended the day with an 18 hole mark of 126. That was followed by Mikayla Klein with a score of 133.