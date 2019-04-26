While some high school track athletes were running on the blue oval that is Drake Stadium, the ADM girls track and field team was capturing a home meet win Tuesday, April 23 Among six other teams in attendance, the Tigers defended their home track with a first-place finishing mark of 170 team points. Waukee fell in second with 150 points while non-conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes rounded out the top three with 138 points.

The top notch performance by ADM came in the form of 21 top five finishes and six first-place finishes. Highlighting the days’ efforts individually was Anna Kenny who collected 30.50 points, the most out of any individual partaking in the meet. Kenny took the top spot in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.03 seconds, a new season best for the senior. Kenny also clocked in a first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles, courtesy of a time of 1:05.99 which also set a new season best mark. Kenny also placed second while in the 100-meter dash, clocking in a time of 13.10 seconds, setting a new team best in that event.

Olivia Tollari captured a first-place finish in the 400-meter dash courtesy of a 1:02.64 time. Tollari preceded that with a first-place finish in the long jump finals with a mark of 15’-08.15”. ADM’s 4x400 meter relay group of Julia Case, Olivia Tollari, Lizzy Lohmann, and Anna Kenny took home a first place finish after clocking in a time of 4:15.57. Abby Gonzalez, Sadie Juergens, Brynn Busta, and Julia Case took home the meet victory in the 4x800 meter relay thanks to a time of 10:21.82 which set a new season best for the foursome.

Other big finishes for ADM included Julia Case in the 800-meter run. Case finished second with a time of 2:37.15 while Hannah Welch’s time of 5:30.10 captured second place in the 1500 meter run. Fellow teammate Astraea Munyan clocked in a fourth-place finish in that same event courtesy of the time 5:44.48. Welch also placed second in the 3000-meter run where she clocked in a time of 11:36.75.

Alongside Kenny in the 400-meter hurdles, Abby Gonzalez placed fourth with a time of 1:14.39, just a second off of her season best. Cailey Person and Emily Hatchitt delivered fourth and fifth place performances in the discus event with marks of 96’-01” and 93’-11” respectively.