Despite some rather unpleasant weather towards the end of the day, it was a day filled with great performances from Dallas County area high school athletes.

The girls’ shuttle hurdle relay event started the day off and for the Warrior group of Zoey Stark, Janjay Peters, Natalie Harris, and Addie Drees, they captured the third best finals qualifying time at 1:05.96. The event has yielded an enormous amount of success as the foursome captured a second place finish courtesy of their best time of the season at 1:04.19. The 4x100 meter foursome of Kaliyah Perry, Delaney Taylor, Emma Schossow, and Natalie Harris finished fifth on the blue oval with a time of 49.73 seconds.

The Warrior boys foursome of Kahlil Hicks-Jumper, Aaron Smith, Kyle Witte, and Sam Yeaway made their way into the final heat of the 4x100 meter relay and once they arrived, the finished third with a time of 43.52 seconds, a time that marked a new season best in that event.

ADM’s Anna Kenny made it into the 16 runner final field in the 400 hurdles and came away with a seventh-place finish, clocking in at 1:06.15. A great start had Kenny in the mix all race long, and it’s that very start that the senior liked most about her race.

“I feel like my start was really strong and kept me right in line with the top girls through the first half,” said Kenny.

Even though the weather didn’t reflect the meaning for Kenny, the senior walked away with a lot of pride and a lot learned from the event.

“It’s still a new event for me but to still be here at the Drake Relays running it is amazing and I definitely learned a lot about myself and how I can run this race. Ultimately, to be here was one of the most memorable experiences I’ve had.”

Sydney Schaffer took on the 1500 meter run and out of 22 runners in the field, she placed 17th with a time of 4:52.75. In the boys’ version, the 1600, ADM distance star Nate Mueller claimed a third-place finish out of 21 runners with a time of 4:24.47. Mueller improved upon his placement on every single leg, including the third leg when he jumped eight spots before turning towards the final stretch. For Mueller, while first place was on his mind, there was something else that drove the third-place finish.

“I didn’t like how I ran the 3200 on Thursday so I felt like I needed to redeem myself a bit,” said Mueller. “I felt really good during that third leg and I had a good lane so I really pushed through and gave it my all and it worked out pretty well.”

For his efforts, Mueller’s time earned him a new season best.

In the final two events of the Drake Relays, the Waukee girls took third in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:07.26. The Waukee boys, the defending 4x400 meter champions repeated their success by earning a first-place finish with a time of 3:19.12. The foursome of Yeaway, Hicks-Jumper, Eaton, and Smith put up a Drake Relays record in the preliminary round and followed that up with their second straight crown, having not trailed anyone in the field from start to finish. Hicks-Jumper, Yeaway, and Eaton all qualified individually for the Drake Relays but chose to run in the 4x400 meter relay instead, a decision that came very easy.

“We are a team in the end and with the success, we had last year there was no way we’d miss the chance to do it again,” said Eaton. “It means so much more to share a win like this than to win anything individually.”

With the help of the 4x400 relay, the Warriors ended up winning the high school Hy-Vee Cup with 32 total points spread out across four events.