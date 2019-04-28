While some may have viewed Saturday, April 27 as just another Saturday, it was anything but for the Dallas Center-Grimes girls soccer team.

While it was supposed to be a multi-game outing, the Fillies ended up playing just one game, but that game resulted in the teams’ seventh win of the season. Even in that scenario, some may view the victory as just another notch in the win column but for DC-G girls soccer, it was so much more as head coach Dan James collected his 250th career victory. That number is exactly as impressive as it sounds, especially knowing that it ranks among the top five all-time according to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

The win marked the fourth straight victory for the Fillies and the seventh victory in the past eight contests. As for how the Fillies earned the win, it took not one, but two overtime frames to walk away victoriously. It marked the second time in the last five games that the Fillies took to two overtime frames and the third time in the past five games where the Fillies were involved in an overtime contest of any type.

Unlike the last double-overtime thriller, the Fillies came out on top and they did so courtesy of top scorer Avery Korsching who deposited her fourth goal of the season. The freshman phenom managed to do that just one minute into the second overtime frame and thus helped lead the Fillies to a 7-2 overall record while 4-2 in non-conference play.

The next game up on the docket for the Fillies will be a road match-up against Pella Christian today beginning at 5:30 p.m.