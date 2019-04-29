As several ADM track athletes graced the Drake Relays this past Saturday, the Class 2A 13th ADM boys soccer team took to the road to battle the reigning champions and currently seventh ranked Pella Dutch.

It was a low scoring affair but one in which the Tigers never trailed and for the most part, never felt in jeopardy of losing. ADM jumped out to an early 1-0 lead that started with a Cody Anderson throw in and ended with Josh Pike’s 11th goal of the season. The sophomore now has a tie for the most goals scored by an ADM player so far this season and it is far from a surprise to Tiger head coach Bill Shields.

“Josh has great spatial awareness and knows how to and when to put himself in the best positions to be successful,” said Shields. “For just a sophomore he’s one of the more intelligent soccer players out there which sets him ahead of most players his age.”

He is tied with senior Braidon Lee who also has eleven goals scored in eleven games played.

Pikes goal came in the 14th minute of action for the early 1-0 advantage. The first half would be where the offense resided for the Tigers as their second of two goals came 15 minutes later when Maddox Artzer’s stripped the ball from an opposing defender at the halfway point on the field. Artzer then had the presence of mind to connect the ball with Davis Coppinger who then faked high and went low, skimming the ball just below the goalkeepers reach, and thus earning his ninth goal of the 2019 season.

Where things got dicey was just three minutes before the halftime break when a foul just inside the Tigers’ half of the field set up a free kick. That free kick found its intended target and ADM’s lead was cut in half, 2-1.

The Tigers have been quite strong in shutting out their opponent in the second half, something ADM has done in several games this season. The Dutch had very little in the way of scoring opportunities in the second half and as a result, the Tigers walked away with a 2-1 victory. That puts ADM at an 8-3 record overall with a 5-3 mark in non-conference games. ADM will now continue on their three-game road stand as they travel to Nevada tonight for another non-conference battle with the Cubs. First kick will get things going at 7 p.m.