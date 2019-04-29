It was the annual trip to Burlington Iowa for the Waukee girls soccer team this past weekend in the Adidas Tournament of Champions as they took on a three-game slate, winning two games.

The Warrior girls faced off against Lemont High School from Illinois and fell by a 2-1 score but then stormed back to take their second game Saturday 2-0 and the third contest by a 2-1 mark.

Game one was a limited offensive product for Waukee who managed just four total shots and two total shots on goal. Senior Ella Muse delivered Waukee’s only goal of the game all while picking up two points for the contest.

After Waukee suffered what would be their only loss of the season so far, the Warriors bested Park Hill High School in shutout fashion 2-0. Seniors Izzy Dammen and Ella Muse contributed the two goals scored, part of a really good weekend for both. Muse helped the Warriors jump out to a 1-0 halftime lead while it was Dammen on a penalty kick who doubled the lead 2-0 for the eventual game winner.

From there the Warriors played their third game in under 24 hours as they squared off against familiar foe Ankeny Centennial. The Warriors would be the first to strike, something that has led to a win in nearly every game this season for Waukee. Just like the prior contest, it would be a 2-0 lead which this time came from the left foot of Dammen. Dammen ended the weekend with three goals scored while Muse had two for the weekend.

A strong defensive battle kept Centennial away from the 20-yard box for the majority of the contest and with it, the game win. The win against Centennial brought with it several impactful aspects, not only did Waukee pick up their seventh win of the season, but they also picked up win number 100 for seventh-year head coach Tony Gabriel. The weekend performances now give Waukee a 7-1 overall record.

The top-ranked Warriors will be back on the road for their next contest which comes on Tuesday, April 30 against Mason City. Start time is set for 7:30 p.m.