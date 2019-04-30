On a day that finally felt like golfing weather, the ADM girls golf team captured a win over visiting Greene County Monday afternoon.

After perhaps their best team performance last week, the Tigers returned to River Valley Golf Course and posted a team score of 231 while Greene County scored a team total of 258. ADM’s Monica Thomas was the top golfer not just across the Tiger roster, but for the entire meet as well. Her score of 16-over-par 52. After a handful of solid bogey holes, Thomas finished up her nine holes with a par on the ninth hole par-three. That score of 52 marked a season best score for Thomas.

Liv Rickert was next up on the Tiger scorecard with a 59 placing her third among all scorers. A big reason why the Tigers fared so well was the fact that four of the top five spots were filled by ADM golfers. Anna West came in fourth overall with her score of 24-over-par 60 which was then matched by Adi Atkins who also posted a round of 60.

Other scores for the Tigers included Emma Mellencamp with a nine-hole round of 65, Mikayla Klein with a round of 70, Emma Jacobsen with a mark of 71, and rounded out with Livi Conners carding a 74 and Haley Gonzalez with an 83.