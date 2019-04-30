Another year down, and another conference championship in the books for the Van Meter girls golf team.

Held in Pleasantville, the Bulldogs bested the nine-team West Central Activities Conference field with 367 through 18 holes. Ogden and Des Moines Christian rounded out the top three with scores of 426 and 438.

A big reason for the top finish had to do with three individuals finishing inside the top four spots. One of those top four spots belonged to Kylie Carey who claimed the conference individual champion honor with an 18 hole round of 77. By becoming the conference individual champion, it marks the fifth time in the past five seasons that a Bulldog has taken the top spot, and the fifth straight season it has been done by a Carey sister.

London Wille was named the WCAC runner-up with a score of 83 while Shae Bernhardt placed fourth with an 18 hole round of 88. For their efforts, Carey, Wille, and Bernhardt were all awarded to the West Central Activities Conference first team.

The rest of the Bulldog scorecard rounded out with Lindsey Golwitzer who shot a personal best mark of 58 on the back nine to finish with an 18 hole round of 119. That placed the senior in 27th place. She was then followed by Daelynn Coppinger who carded an 18 hole round of 131 and Audrey Gruss with a mark of 136.

“I thought our girls played very well today,” said head coach Mike Linde. “The girls have been improving every meet and that really showed here today.”

Next, on the docket for the newly minted 2019, WCAC champions will be a triangular in Leon on Thursday, May 2nd.