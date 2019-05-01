The Class 2A fifth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes boys soccer team was playing in the rain in quite a literal sense Tuesday night as they welcomed in conference foe Pella Christian to DC-G Stadium.

In what felt like a much tighter score, the Mustangs ended up pulling out a 2-0 victory to capture their eighth overall win and fourth victory in the past five contests. Both goals for the Mustangs came in the first half of play, something head coach Collin Lane has been searching for from his team ever since day one.

“One thing I’ve stressed to these guys in practice is getting ahead early because you play much more relaxed and precise with a lead than you do with a deficit,” said Lane. “For the most part this season I’ve been pleased with how our guys have answered that challenge and got out early.”

The first goal of the contest for the Mustangs came from leading scorer Noah Webster who deposited his seventh goal of the season to give DC-G the early 1-0 advantage. With under five minutes left in the first half of play, sophomore Ian Webster scored his third goal of the season to double up the Mustang lead 2-0.

That’s the way the game would end and with it, the fifth shutout win of the season for All-Conference goalkeeper Brennon Woody and company.

Next up on the docket for the Mustangs will be a non-conference road trip to Perry on Thursday, May 2. There the Mustangs will look to change the recent tides against the Blue Jays as Perry has bested DC-G in three of the past four seasons. The JV contest will kick things off beginning at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow at 7 p.m.