It may seem like a normal Friday in early May, but when you look closer it’s far from it.

While the collegiate and professional seasons are already underway, the high school baseball season is finally underway as today marks the fifth official day of Iowa high school baseball practices.

Optimism fills the air and is shared by the over 200 high schools that lay within the Iowa boarders. Within the confines of Dallas County, the ADM Tigers, Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs, Waukee Warriors, and Van Meter Bulldogs all share that optimism as they begin their journeys to Principal Park.

The ADM Tigers, under the direction of sixth-year head coach Jason Book, come off of two promising seasons and will be looking to continue that trend despite the loss of impactful talent from last season. The Tigers come off of a season where they notched 13 wins for the third time in the past five seasons. They will begin their 2019 campaign on Monday, May 20 when they travel to Truro to battle Interstate-35.

The Mustangs of Dallas Center-Grimes come off of a rebuilding season that abruptly ended off of a seventh-inning home run by Knoxville. The Mustangs come off of an eight-win season but look to bounce back strong in 2019. Under the direction of Byron Peyton, DC-G will begin their 2019 season on the road at Nite Hawk Field in Slater on Monday, May 20. Should all return to the lineup, the Mustangs would be returning all but five from their varsity roster last season.

The Warriors of Waukee High School come back from their fifth straight state tournament appearance and the fifth straight season of 29 wins or more. Under the direction of head coach David Dirkx, the Warriors look to claim another conference crown and another state tournament berth. They will be doing so despite losing 19 seniors and 71 percent of their offensive production (248 out of 349 hits). That begins Tuesday, May 21 when they take on a doubleheader against Des Moines North.

The Van Meter Bulldogs will be searching for a third straight state tournament appearance and a third season notching 30 wins or better. The Bulldogs ranked as one of the best teams in Class 2A in terms of extra-base hits and will look to do so once again, starting Tuesday, May 21 against Interstate-35 in Truro.