On a surprisingly chilly morning at Lake Panorama National Golf Course in Panora, the Van Meter boys golf team took on the rest of the ten team conference in the West Central Activities Conference golf meet Wednesday morning.

Among the ten teams in attendance, the Bulldogs finished in third with a team score of 375 behind only Panorama with a 345 and the conference champions Des Moines Christian with a 306. Dylan Sherlock led the way for the Bulldogs with a four par performance ending in an 18 hole score of 89. Sherlock was the only Bulldog that made his way into the top ten individual spots, sitting squarely in eight overall.

Senior Ryan Schmitt was next up on the Bulldog scorecard as he put in an 18 hole round of 93 which marked his season best. Schmitt captured a par to end his front nine for the day and then captured two more on the back nine. In total Schmitt earned a front nine score of 46 and a back nine score of 47. Schmitt ended his day in a four-way tie for 13th place overall.

Zach Pleggenkuhle was next up for the Bulldogs as he captured a season best nine-hole score of 42 on the front nine with a back nine score of 53 for a grand total score of 95. That mark put Pleggenkuhle in a tie for 20th place individually. Spencer Lamb walked away with an 18 hole round of 98 to place 26th overall. His two rounds consisted of a front nine 50 and a back nine score of 48.

The scores for Van Meter rounded out with Parker Fryar carding two nine-hole rounds of 50 to produce an 18 hole score of 100, placing him 32nd overall while Taylor Birks wrapped up the Bulldog scores with an 18 hole mark of 106.

Van Meter will be back on the links today as they take on Central Decatur and Lamoni in Leon with a 4 p.m. start time.