Another game up, and another win in the books for the Waukee girls soccer team who had to win in defensive fashion Friday, May 3 in a 1-0 victory over Urbandale.

The win gave the top-ranked Warriors their ninth win overall as they now enter the next week without having lost to an Iowa based team all season long. Despite just the one goal scored, it did not come from the likes of top scorers Jori Nieman (7), Izzy Dammen (5), or Ella Muse (3), but rather from junior standout Kelly Biscoglia who drilled in her third goal of the season.

That gave the Warriors their only lead of the game in the second half which they road to victory.

“We made it into a defensive game by not capitalizing on a few of our opportunities tonight but I’m glad to see how our team played in such a tight game,” spoke head coach Tony Gabriel.

The Warriors are now 9-1 on the season and will look to capture their tenth win of the season on Tuesday, May 7 as they welcome in Southeast Polk to Waukee Stadium.