Another meet in, and another top-two finish for the Dallas Center-Grimes girls golf team who captured a second place finish in Newton Friday, May 3.

Among the six-team field at the Westwood Golf Course, the Fillies captured the second place finish with a team score of 191. Leading the herd for the Fillies was Lydia Steier who carded a nine-hole round of 40 to take the meet runner-up honor.

Aubree Klug followed with a nine-hole round of 46 just five strokes off of her season best. She was then followed by Emerson Kleis who carded a round of 47. The last of the counting scores for the Fillies belonged to Annagrace Dalbey who chipped in 58 strokes, just eight off of her season best.

The rest of the scorecard for DC-G continued with Morgan Stork with a nine-hole mark of 58 and Kaylin Petrak with a score of 59.

Next up for the Fillies will be the Little Hawkeye Conference meet on Tuesday, May 7 where they will take on the rest of the conference field at Warrior Run Golf Course in Norwalk. Tee off will get things going at 9 a.m.