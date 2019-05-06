It was the strongest performance of the season for the Dallas Center-Grimes boys golf team as they took on the rest of the Little Hawkeye Conference at the Indianola Country Club Monday, May 6.

The Mustangs captured a season-best team score of 333 but unfortunately, within an extremely tough conference field, the Mustangs finished sixth within the conference standings. Leading the pack was senior leader Derek Shanno who delivered on his season best 18-hole score of 73 which set him just one over par for the day. Shanno did suffer four bogies during round one but more than made up for it with three pars and a pair of birdies to end the front nine with a score of two-over-par 38. The senior then followed that up with five pars, two birdies, and an eagle en route to a one-under-par back nine score of 35, thus giving him the 18 hole total of 73. It was a masterful performance that will be remembered for quite some time but no matter how well the senior performed physically, it was the mental aspect that really impressed head coach Jordan Ray.

“I’m really proud of how he mentally approached the game today,” began Ray. “He’s been an All-Conference player all year but to play well during a big meet like this is huge for him. He took a 3-iron off most tees and put the ball in a great position to make par. His confidence in his game has kept him strong up to this point and will continue to do so moving forward.”

Carter Bowen was next up for the Mustangs as his 18-hole scored totaled 85 shots on the day, marking a season-best for the junior. Bowen’s front nine consisted of one birdie and one par which resulted in a 47 while the junior’s back nine was near flawless as he notched a season best nine-hole mark of 38. That gave Bowen a 13-over-par round for the day. Ethan Blum also pitched in a season best which he acquired on the back nine with a five-over-par score of 41. Combined with a front nine score of 45, the junior finished the meet with a 14-over-par score of 86.

The final counting score for the Mustangs came from Darren Werth who totaled a front nine score of 43 and a back nine score of 46 for an overall total of 89, just three shots off of his season best 18 hole score for the season. The remaining scores for the Mustangs included Brody Stiles with an 18 hole round of 95 followed by Keegan Bianchi with a score of 102.

It may not have been the place finish the Mustangs would have wanted, but it was a strong enough finish that gave head coach Jordan Ray plenty of positives heading into postseason play.

“We got some good rounds today out of Bowen, Blum, and Werth,” began Ray. “These guys are the future of our team as they will return next year. All three guys felt they left a few strokes out there but they still put together very solid rounds.”

Within a challenging course like that at Indianola, approaching the green is always important and it was exactly that which gave coach Ray a lot of optimism following the meet.

“I think what really kept us in it was our iron play into the greens,” stated Ray. “Most guys found the putting surface and when they did miss the green, they found a favorable miss,”