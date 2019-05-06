It was a solid outing for the ADM girls golf team in their final meet before conference as they took to Nishna Hills Golf Course in Atlantic for an eleven team, 18 hole tournament.

In a very deep and talented field, the Tigers placed eighth as a team with a team score of 411. That score marked a season-best team score as all five girls earned personal record scores through 18 holes. Liv Rickert led the way as she placed 16th individually with an 18 hole score of 95. Rickert carded three pars overall for the day including two across the front nine where she scored a 46 while carding a 49 across the back nine.

Monica Thomas, coming off of a top-five performance in ADM’s previous meet, carded an 18 hole round of 101 where she too carded three pars and ended the day with an 18-hole score of 101. Anna West carded a pair of pars within the final four holes of the back nine which ended up helping her to an 18-hole best score of 104.

The final two spots for the Tigers included Adi Atkins who carded a front nine score of 55 and a back nine score of 58 en route to an 18 hole score of 111. Emma Mellencamp rounded out the scoring with an 18-hole round of 116.

The Tigers now take on the Raccoon River Conference meet Monday, May 6 beginning at 9 a.m. from the Lakeview Country Club