The reigning Raccoon River Conference boys golf champs in ADM were back at it for the 2019 edition of the conference meet Monday, May 6 as they shared the links with the rest of the eight-team conference.

Among the eight teams in play, the defending champion ADM Tigers placed second at the Ballard Golf and Country Club with an 18-hole team score of 337, second only to Carroll who carded a team score of 329. Four Tiger golfers placed inside the top 15 golfers which led to the strong finish.

Leading the way for the Tigers once again was Adam O’Connor who placed fourth individually with and 18 hole mark of 81, just missing out on his season best by two strokes. O’Connor used four pars and one birdie across the front nine to capture a score of 41, a mark that he bested on the back nine (40) with five pars.

Fellow senior Joe Finnegan also carded an 18-hole round of 81 which marked a season-best for him. A five par, one birdie performance gave Finnegan the best nine-hole score across the ADM roster which ended up in a sixth-place finish. A strong three-over-par mark of 39 through the front which would then turn into a back-nine score of 42.

Junior Jaxson Millsap was right behind as he carded an 18 hole round of 86 followed by Seth Williamson with a mark of 89. the rest of the scores included Arter Greenslade with a round of 94 and Aaron Teckenberg with a mark of 101.