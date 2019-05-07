In a tough conference battle, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys track and field team took home a fifth place finish from HA Lynn Stadium in Newton Wednesday, May 1.

It was a rescheduled contest and DC-G’s first Wednesday contest of the 2019 season. All together, the Mustangs placed fifth with 74 team points behind Oskaloosa in fourth with 77 points, Norwalk in third with 113 points, Indianola in second with 137 points, and Pella who took the conference meet crown with a total of 156 points.

The Mustangs as a team collected seven top five finishes, three of which were of the first place variety. Rancy Freeman led the way collecting 23 total team points, the bulk of which came in the 100 and 200 meter dash events. Freeman was the only Mustang to capture an individual first place finish as the reigning Class 3A 100 meter dash champion bested the conference field of 24 runners with a time of 11.16 seconds, just over nine-tenths of a second off of his season best mark. Freeman nearly captured a second first place finish in the 200 meter dash but fell just over a second short to Norwalk’s Chase McKinney. Freeman may not have taken first but he did set a new season record with his time of 23.04 seconds.

Distance phenom Aidan Ramsey placed third in the 17 runner 3200 meter run field. His time of 10:12.25 marked his season best time and was bested only by Pella’s Josiah Wittenberg and Indianola’s Eric Baldus. Owen Pries brought home a ninth place finish in the same event, clocking in a time of 10:39.84 which marked his season best as well.

The Mustangs captured a pair of first place relay finishes starting with the Drake Relays participant 4x100 meter relay team of Caden Grimes, Zach Brand, Rowan Collins, and Rancy Freeman. The foursome defeated the field of 16 with a time of 44.07 seconds marking a new season best time. Grimes, Collins, and Freeman then joined up with Trenton Liebe in the 4x200 meter relay and claimed the top spot with a time of 1:32.86 which continued on the season best train as they marked the groups best mark so far in 2019.

The shuttle hurdle relay foursome of Luke Busby, Kieran Shawhan, Caden Grimes, and Garrett Morris placed second with a time of 1:06.17 which meant a season best time. The Mustangs finished third in the sprint medley relay with a time of 1:37.54 to round out the top five finishes.

Next up for the Mustangs will be the state qualifying meet which will be on their home stomping grounds of DC-G Stadium on Thursday, May 9. Beginning at 4 p.m., the Mustangs will welcome in a seven team field consisting of ADM, Carlisle, Clarke, Knoxville, Norwalk, Oskaloosa, and Winterset.