It was quite the day Monday, May 6 as the Waukee High School girls golf team was able to host an 18 hole tournament at the Des Moines Golf & Country Club.

Some of the top teams in the state were among the 13 teams in attendance from the returning Class 2A champion Van Meter Bulldogs to the Class 4A champs Waukee. Among those 13 teams, the Warriors ended up placing second as a team behind only West Des Moines Valley who won with a team score of 309.

As she has many times in the past, Brooke Boardman led the way for the Warriors with an 18 hole round of 77. That mark also ranked third individually across all golfers for the meet. Fellow senior Jessey Wyzgowski followed Boardman with an 18-hole round of 79 which ran just one stroke above her season low 18-hole score fo 78. Meghan Doherty carded an 18-hole round of 89 while Elle Kramer shot a round of 92.

The Warriors were the only team throughout the entire meet to not have an individual score above 99. The final two scores for Waukee included Emalee Andrews and Megan Seiler who both carded 18-hole rounds of 96.

It was a big day not just for the second place team finish, but because it was done at a venue few high school teams have played before.

“The Des Moines Golf & Country Club is an amazing place with two challenging 18 hole courses and the one we played on was involved in the proffessional circut not too long ago,” stated Warrior head coach Marty Sullivan. “It was a big deal for us to host an event like this and for us to come out the way we did shows a lot about this team.”

The next two meets for Waukee will take them on the road beginning with a Tuesday, May 7 meet at Willow Creek Golf course followed by a Thursday, May 16 meet against a five team field at the Masn City Country Club.