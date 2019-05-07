On one of the biggest stages of the season so far, the Van Meter girls golf team captured a top six finish in the 13 team tournament at the Des Moines Golf & Country Club Monday, May 6.

With four of the top Class 4A teams in the state, the Bulldog squad held their own and ended up finishing in a tie for fifth place with a team score of 384. It was a tie for the top spot within the Van Meter ranks as both Kylie Carey and London Wille both procured 18 hole rounds of 82. Both earned a spot inside the top 15 golfers with their scores of 82. Shae Bernhardt carded an 18 hole round of 99 followed by Lindsey Golwitzer with a 121 and Audrey Gruss with a 134.