It was a pair of top six performances for the Van Meter girls and boys’ track teams at the West Central Activities Conference meet Thursday, April 30 in Panora.

Within the confines of Panorama High School, the Bulldog girls captured a second place finish with 110 points while the Bulldog boys finished sixth with 54.50 points. The Bulldog boys picked up six top five finishes for the meet. The Bulldogs picked up the majority of their top-five finishes in the relay races which began with the 4x200 meter relay. The group of Calvin Sieck, Anthony Potthoff, Spencer Lamb, and Zach Drummond placed third with a time of 1:35.95. The foursome of Carson Wille, Tyler Haynes, Blade Koons, and Jackson Wilcox also took third but in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:36.30. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Alex Jones, Taylor Birks, Korbin Barck, and Kolby Booge placed fifth overall with their time of 1:10.09.

Individually, the Bulldogs were highlighted by Zach Drummond who placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.66 seconds which just missed out on his season best by two-tenths of a second. Also highlighting the individual efforts was Creighton Netten who placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles after a time of 58.82 seconds. That time not only ranked top five for the meet but gave Netten his season best mark in that event.

On the girls’ side of things, the Lady Bulldogs picked up 14 top five finishes which were highlighted by six first-place finishes. Individually, Natalie Barth paced the way with 23 team points. Barth took on her best event in the 400-meter hurdles and won convincingly with a time of 1:09.48, just four-tenths of a second off of her season best. Barth also came close to a second first-place finish, placing second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.83 seconds. As of note, Cari Walton posted a fourth-place mark of 17.64 seconds within that same event.

Van Meter’s relay efforts were highlighted by four first-place finishes. The first of which came in the 4x200 meter relay where the group of Mackenzie Blomgren, Shea Rhodes, Norah Matt, and Meagan Blomgren bested the conference field with a time of 1:51.89 and in the process capturing a season best time. The 4x400 meter relay group for Van Meter consisted of Norah Matt, Clair Lauterbach, Maya Herman, and Natalie Barth and from that group came a first-place finishing time of 4:13.18. That in turn also marked a season best time for the Bulldogs. Cari Walton, Jenna Schlueter, Abby Archer, and Natalie Barth placed first in the shuttle hurdle relay thanks to a time of 1:09.78 while the sprint medley relay group of Mackenzie Blomgren, Rhodes, Norah Matt, and Maya Herman claimed the top spot with a time of 1:53.38 which marked the foursome’s season-best time.