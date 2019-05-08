In a defensive dominant, offensive savvy contest, the ADM girls soccer team remained unblemished in their conference record by besting Perry on the road Tuesday night, 4-0.

It didn’t take long before the Tigers found the back of the Perry net as freshman Zoie Vaught connected on her third goal of the season to give ADM the early 1-0 lead just six minutes into the contest. That goal came courtesy of a Delaney Barton assist, one of two from the junior on the night. Barton’s second assist came on another corner kick as she found sophomore Ashlyn Watt just a few minutes later for a 2-0 lead.

The Tigers would find the back of the net once more within the first half of play thanks again to Ashlyn Watt who connected on her conference second best 16th goal of the year on an unassisted dribble. That exact play showcased the immense skill presented by Watt which head coach Kelsey Dolder spoke about.

“Ashlyn is very good with controlling her body and thus controlling the ball,” began Dolder. “She knows the positions to put herself in to get out ahead of the defense and be successful and you saw that tonight. Her ball control allows her to do more than perhaps most would including getting out and outrunning the defense for a goal.”

That gave ADM a commanding 3-0 lead at the half and from there more defensive dominance from the Tigers.

Ultimately, the Tigers held the Jayettes to just eight shots the entire night. Meanwhile, ADM managed one more goal to complete their four goal night when Abby Gonzalez took a Breana Parkins assist and drilled her first goal of the season. That officially put the Tigers ahead 4-0 and that’s the score that would remain until the end of regulation.

The win gives ADM their tenth win of the season and marks the ninth straight season of at least ten wins or more. ADM continued their undefeated conference run with their sixth conference victory. The Tigers have the chance to go unblemished throughout all of conference play with just one more obstacle in their way. They will host Carlisle on Monday, May 13 for that very chance which will begin with first kick at 7 p.m.