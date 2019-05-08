With rain pelting down on the turf at Bracewell Stadium Tuesday evening, Burlington High School junior Bailey Wiemann decided to play her own version of rainmaker.

Wiemann did so to the tune of seven goals and one assist, leading the suddenly red-hot BHS girls soccer team to a resounding 9-0 victory over Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Davenport West.

Wiemman, who learned from former BHS all-state players Logan Ziegler and Emily Murphy the last two years, showed she has learned her lessons well.

"It's pretty fun. It's a good time. What allows us to do that is we're able to find feet and feed the ball through," said Wiemann, who is second in Class 2A with 26 goals. "It's definitely been fun. I learned a lot from them. I've actually been practicing with (Murphy) throughout the whole summer. She's helped me out a lot. When she comes back from college we are on the field doing work."

"Bailey just takes the ball and goes. Even though she is younger than me, I definitely look up to her as a role model. There are a few people on our team who are younger than me and they practice so hard and play so hard on the field and they always want to be there in practice, too. I think playing with someone like that really encourages me and makes me want to push myself harder to be like them," said Tiffany Conrad, the lone senior on the Grayhounds' roster.

"Bailey is just another level player. She's just faster, she's bigger and she's stronger and, quite honestly, she's technically much better than most players we go up against. It's tough to tell me there's a better player in southeast Iowa than Bailey Wiemann," BHS head coach Doug Ziegler said. "She's just dominant. When we can get Bailey to be selfish, she's dominant. That's the one thing we've had to work on her with this year is to say, 'You are just so good that you need to realize how good you are and take advantage of it.'"

BHS (6-5 overall, 2-5 MAC), won for the sixth time in its last seven matches. The Grayhounds put the match away early, scoring early and often.

Molly Nelson opened the scoring just 1 minute, 11 seconds in, scoring off a pass from Wiemann.

Wiemann showed why she is one of the state's top goal scorers, scoring the next seven goals in succession, including four in a span of 9:14 as the Grayhounds blew out to a 5-0 lead.

Wiemann added two more goals late in the half before moving in to play goalkeeper in the second half as Ziegler emptied his bench, getting everyone into the game.

"I hate the mercy rule. We get to the point where we shut it down and tell the girls there is no scoring. We want to finish the game. We want to give everyone as much playing time as possible," Ziegler said. "The last three weeks we've spent a lot more time with the technical stuff, working on ball skills. It's easier to keep the ball on the ground against a team that you're a little bit better than."

"It's good for them to get playing time so they feel comfortable coming in when we need them. When someone gets injured they can hop in and play," Wiemann siad. "It's been a good step for us. We have good momentum right now. We've gotten our formation down so we understand where everyone has to be. We're able to connect passes in between us. And foot work. We've been working on that for quite a while."

The Grayhounds will get tested in the next two weeks. They host Class 1A's 11th-ranked Holy Trinity on Thursday, then host Class 2A's ninth-ranked Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville on Tuesday. They close the regular season with a home match against Class 1A's top-ranked Davenport Assumption.

"Right now I have some shin splints, so I'm not going 100 percent. But my teammates and coaches push me. As long as we work together I feel like we play really well," Conrad said.

;DW;BHS

Shots;0;25

Saves;9;0

Fouls;4;7

Offsides;2;1

Free kicks;8;5

Corner kicks;0;10

Penalty kicks;0;1

Goal kicks;34;3

Yellow cards;0;1

Red cards;0;0

Davenport West;0;0;—;0

Burlington;8;1;—;9

Scoring

BHS — 1:11first half, Molly Nelson from Bailey Wiemann. BHS — 4:33 first half, Wiemann unassisted. BHS — 7:46 first half, Wiemann unassisted. BHS — 12:02 first half, Wiemann from Katelyn Weinrich. BHS — 13:47 first half, Wiemann from Tiffany Conrad. BHS — 29:33 first half, Wiemann unassisted. BHS — 34:05 first half, Wiemann free kick. BHS — 39:52 first half, Wiemann from Yarexia Molina. BHS — 19:01 second half, Brynn Casady PK.

Records: Davenport West 1-11 overall (0-7 Mississippi Athletic Conference), Burlington 6-5 (2-5).