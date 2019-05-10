The postseason pathways are now set for Iowa high school boys soccer teams across the state with the release of the sub-state brackets late Thursday, May 9.

For those within the Dallas County News area, all three schools in ADM, DC-G, and Waukee will be receiving an automatic trip to the second round with a first-round bye. Within the Class 2A ranks, the Mustangs of Dallas Center-Grimes and the Tigers of ADM will once again find themselves in the same sub-state bracket as they reside within Class 2A’s Sub-state seven bracket.

For the Class 2A fourth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs, it seemed for most of the season that they were destined for a first-round bye and they have definitely earned it with an 11-3 record. With 25 goals scored on the year and an average of nearly two goals per game, the Mustangs have been a strong offensive team that also has a strong defense behind them. That includes returning All-Conference goalkeeper Brennon Woody who has allowed just 12 goals all season while aiding in 71 saves on the season. DC-G’s postseason run will begin from DC-G Stadium on May 22nd beginning at 4 p.m.

Beginning at 5 p.m. that same day, the 11th ranked ADM Tigers will start their postseason run against either Newton or conference foe Ballard. ADM currently sits with a 9-5 record with 46 total goals scored on the season. Under the direction of head coach Bill Shields, a current inductee into the coaches Hall of Fame, the Tigers have been a very solid team that has also far outpaced the entire Raccoon River Conference in penalty kicks made with eight scored out of ten attempts. The second most in the conference comes from Carroll with three made penalty kicks.

Within the Class 3A ranks, the Waukee Warriors were bound to make a first-round bye since game one. The returning Class 3A champs lost less than a handful of players from their championship run last season and have turned that into a 14-0 season so far. The Warriors are one of just two teams across the entire state to have not suffered a single loss to this point in the season. A big part of their success is the way they share the ball as they have accumulated the second best assist mark in the state with 70 assists up to this point. They are also just one of three teams in the entire state to have allowed three goals or less up to this point in the season. Their postseason run will begin on May 22 from Waukee Stadium as they await the first round battle between Sioux City North and Sioux City East.