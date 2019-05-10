Officially released late Thursday, May 9, high school girls soccer teams across the state of Iowa now have their postseason headings with the announcement of the 2019 regional pairings.

Within the Dallas County News coverage area, all three soccer teams in ADM, DC-G, and Waukee have earned an automatic trip to the second round with a first-round bye. The newly minted seventh-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes Fillies, within region three, have been given their postseason path which will begin on May 28 as they await the round one winner of Newton and South Tama. The now 10-2 Fillies have 29 goals scored this season with a total of 72 points earned. Dakota Miles and the Fillie defense has allowed just eight goals all season long while acquiring 18 total saves on the season. Their match-up against either South Tama or Newton will begin May 28 at 6 p.m.

Also within the Class 2A ranks is the fourth-ranked ADM Tigers who also have a May 28th start to their postseason within Region Four. Straight from Tiger Stadium beginning at 6 p.m., ADM will either play conference foe Ballard or non-conference foe Webster City. Should ADM win their first round match-up, they would then have a big potential rematch looming as conference foe Perry is the other region four team with a first-round bye. The Tigers have just one loss all season long and have scored the eighth most goals within the Class 2A ranks (45). Their lone loss of the season came out of conference against Class 1A fifth-ranked Gilbert.

Within the Class 3A ranks, the top team in Waukee has pretty much guaranteed themselves a first-round bye since the midway point in the season. Live from Waukee Stadium on May 29, the top-ranked Warrior girls will await the round one winner of Des Moines Lincoln and Des Moines Roosevelt. The Warriors are having a historic season as they have not lost to an Iowa based school all season. The Warriors have accumulated the eight most goals scored within Class 3A and are one of only five Class 3A teams with ten wins or more at this point in the season. The Waukee defense is one of just ten teams across Class 3A with six or fewer goals allowed. Their postseason on May 29 will begin at 6 p.m.