It was quite the way to end off the week as the ADM boys golf team took the scenic Majestic Hills Golf Course in Dennison for their sectional meet.

Among a seven-team field, the Tigers fell just two strokes shy of qualifying for the district meet as a team, finishing fourth with a team score of 344. The only three teams to best the Tigers were Glenwood in third with a team score of 343, Atlantic in second with a 342, and Carroll who took the meet crown with a team score of 320. Despite the loss for a potential third straight district appearance, ADM did still send one individual onto the next round as Adam O’Connor officially punched his ticket.

O’Connor ended up placing third individually out of over 40 individual golfers with an 18 hole sectional score of 76. That set a new season-best 18-hole mark for the senior who did so by carding five pars and one birdie through the front nine to total a score of two-over-par 38. O’Connor then matched that score across the back nine courtesy of a six par performance.

Seth Williamson had a day to remember as he tied his season best nine-hole score across the back nine (42 strokes) all while carding a personal best 18 hole round of 86. That included four total pars acquired on the day. Joe Finnegan carded a front nine score of 47 and then procured five pars to end his back nine with a score of five-over-par 40 which eventually led to his 18 hole score of 87.

Aaron Teckenburg had a vast improvement from the past couple of meets, this time carding a front nine of 44 marking a new season personal best, all while ending his day with an 18-hole total of 96. Carter Greenslade narrowly outdid Teckenburg with an 18-hole score of 95 complete with a front nine score of 45 and a back nine score of 50. Junior Jaxson Millsap rounded out ADM’s scoring with an 18-hole score of 103.

Next up will be the continuation of the season for O’Connor who will travel to the Atlantic Golf & Country Club on Friday, May 17 to take on the district meet. O’Connor is one of four golfers who qualified for the meet within their sectional. He will begin district play beginning at 10 a.m.