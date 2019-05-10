In a yet another strong performance, the Class 2A third-ranked Waukee boys tennis team took the district scene by storm with a team championship.

Held at Johnston High School, the Warriors captured their sixth straight district crown and they did so with a pair of events moving onto state round.

The district’s top-seeded doubles team in Noah Burmeister and Will Ecklund had a challenging start to their opening match where they battled the Ankeny pair of Cade Davis and Luke Parkinson and held just a 3-2 lead to start their doubles play but took control from there and won set one 6-2 while not giving up an inch in set two, winning 6-0. From there the pair would win out and officially punch their ticket to the next round. It was a day where the senior, sophomore pair were firing on all cylinders, including a strong serving performance by Burmeister.

“Noah’s serves had a big impact on their doubles performances today,” said head coach Eric Wetzel. “He has great speed on his serves and with great wrist action and strong technique. He’s also simply not afraid to put a little extra on it because of how good he is and has been with his serve accuracy.”

On an individual note, Sam Fouts captured a ticket to the state individual tournament with his winning performance. Fouts began his day with a two set shutout and ended it as the district individual champion.

Catch more on this story in further articles.