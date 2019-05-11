In an effort of pure amazing, the ADM boys track and field team captured a state qualifying crown Friday evening within the confines of DC-G Stadium in Grimes.

Out of the eight teams in attendance, the Tigers captured the crown with 132 team points. From that top finish came five individuals who earned automatic qualifying bids for the state meet.

After narrowly missing out on the Drake Relays, sophomore Tate Stine-Smith punched his ticket to the state meet in the high jump. Stine-Smith topped the nine-person field with a time of 6’-03”. Lucas Heitz officially made it back into the hurdles field as he qualified in the 400-meter hurdles thanks to his second-place finishing time of 57.69 seconds. Kaden Sutton officially punched his ticket in ADM’s second automatic state qualifier in the field events thanks to a toss of 148’-10” which bested the entire 15 thrower field. That mark alone set a new season best for Sutton.

Sophomore Ethan Juergens captured an automatic qualifying bid in the 3200-meter run where he clocked in a time of 10:05.23 which bested his prior season best by nearly eight full seconds. That placed him second overall for the meet, trailing only teammate Nate Mueller. The fellow sophomore took the top spot with a time of 10:04.38 which highlighted a phenomenal day for him. Along with the 3200-meter entry, the sophomore also qualified for state in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:42.00 while placing second overall and qualifying for state in the 800 meters run with a time of 2:00.39 which set a new season best for Mueller.