Back at it again were the Van Meter girls track and field team as they ended up sending five separate events onto the upcoming state tournament.

Senior Mackenzie Blomgren continued on where she left off at state last year, qualifying in the 100-meter dash. The senior earned her second straight ticket to state in the 100-meter dash thanks to a time of 13.13 seconds set at state qualifying. Freshman standout Maya Herman also punched her ticket courtesy of a state qualifying time of 1:01.52 in the 400-meter dash event.

Natalie Barth punched her ticket to the state meet with the 21st best qualifying time of 1:08.91. That not only earned her a state meet berth, but also a season-best time in the process.

In the relay events, the Lady Bulldogs qualified in the 4x100 with the group of Cari Walton Jenna Schueter, Abby Archer, and Natalie Barth. The foursome qualified with a Class 2A seventh best time of 1:09.07. The 4x200 meter relay team of Mackenzie Blomgren, Shea Rhodes, Norah Matt, and Meagan Blomgren qualified with a time of 1:50.50 while the 4x400 meter relay group of Matt, Clair Lauterbach, Herman, and Natalie Barth made the big stage with a time of 4:12.00 which set a new season best.

The state meet will begin Thursday, May 16 and will extend through Saturday, May 18 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.